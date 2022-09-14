Poppy Delevingne heads to pilates… as sister Cara says she didn’t think she’d be ‘alive’ at age 30

Poppy Delevingne looked deep in thought as she stepped into a pilates class in Los Angeles on Wednesday after her sister Cara admitted she didn’t think she’d be “alive” at 30.

The model, 36, kept it casual in sportswear during her latest outing, amid claims her family is planning an intervention for her younger sister Cara, 30.

The concerned sister wore black leggings and a cropped T-shirt, but kept her head down during the outing and kept a tense expression.

She fashioned her golden locks into two loose braids and completed her ensemble with a pair of large gold earrings.

Poppy, who is said to be walking around to support her sister Cara, shielded her eyes from the bright sun with black cat-eye sunglasses.

She showed off her natural look with a light layer of makeup and slung a brown handbag over her shoulder.

Her outing comes as Cara admits she’s surprised she’s turned 30 after celebrating her birthday in Ibiza last month.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d be alive at this age,” the model admitted to Stylist.

“I literally couldn’t wait to turn 30 because the 20s are damn hard.

“You’re actually still a teenager, but you’re supposed to be an adult and everyone says this is the best time of your life.”

Cara’s friends and family are said to have been “concerned” about her after a series of erratic public appearances in recent weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Margot Robbie appeared upset just hours after she left her close friend Cara’s house.

The Oscar-nominated star struggled to contain her emotions after leaving a rented house in West Hollywood around 5 p.m. to travel to the Los Angeles International Airport.

Robbie, 32, was previously seen leaving Delevingne’s $7 million West Hollywood home on Monday around 1 p.m. — two hours after Delevingne’s socialite sister Poppy was also seen getting out in a black SUV.

It’s not clear if Cara was home when Margot was there.

Elsewhere this week, Cara failed to show up for the launch of her fashion collection honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the swanky restaurant Saga in the Big Apple’s financial district.

She also did not attend the Emmy Awards along with her co-stars Only Murders in the Building.

The model, who Lagerfeld recently touted as one of the major influences on her career, was nowhere to be seen as the sustainable collection of inclusive clothing and accessories was celebrated with a star guest list.

However, she was still present on social media, paying tribute to the legendary designer Monday night as guests poured into the New York venue.

Reposting the collection’s promotional video, she wrote: “Happy birthday @karllagerfeld. What an honor that the #CaraLovesKarl collection is now available! I’m so proud of it.’

Lagerfeld, who died of complications from pancreatic cancer at the age of 85 in 2019, would have celebrated his birthday on September 10, two days before the official launch.

Cara’s fans have expressed concern after she was recently seen alone in a parked car in Los Angeles, taking drops of liquid from a pipette and smoking what appeared to be a pipe. Her legs looked bruised.

Earlier in September, she looked erratic and strange at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

It has been claimed that her family and friends looking for ways to help the troubled former ‘it girl’.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The sun.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added.

“She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Cara made her last troubling appearance in Los Angeles last Monday, appearing confused and nervous before boarding Jay-Z’s private jet.

According to DailyMail.com sources, the cover girl seemed unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around walking around very nervous and as if she couldn’t stop moving. .

Recently, Cara also spent a few days at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert.

Sources told MailOnline she did not eat or shower during the event, which has no shower facilities or food stalls.

The source added that her sister Poppy “has her back” and her friends and family are gathering around Cara after becoming “concerned” about her.

They said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much, and she looked untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub yet.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her.

‘Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’