Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

Gregg Popovich has been to the Hall of Fame inauguration ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on stage.

He may be there next year in a different capacity.

The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly rejected overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade. They were all expected; Popovich was the biggest surprise on the list, as it was never clear until now when he would allow the Hall to list him as a candidate.

“It’s really going to be an incredible moment,” said Nowitzki. “I mean, on top of everything that’s happened here over the last few years and words and accolades that have come my way, that’s going to be the ultimate… to hopefully be anchored with the best in our game ever.”

Also on the list of nominees for the first time: the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s team, the 1982 Cheyney University women’s basketball team that became the first from a historically black college or university to play for an NCAA title, and Miami coach Jim Larrañaga – who recently won his 700th game and took George Mason on a historic run to the Final Four in 2006.

The finalists from the North American and Women’s Hall of Fame Committees will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on February 17. The full class of Hall of Famers for 2023 will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1, and inauguration weekend is August 11-12 at Connecticut and the Hall’s home in Springfield, Massachusetts.

It could end up being one of the most star-studded classes ever, especially if Parker and Popovich go together. Popovich has coached San Antonio to five NBA titles, four of them with Parker as the team’s point guard. The other two legs of the Spurs’ Big 3 from that championship era – Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili – are already Hall of Famers.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will become assistant coach of the USA Basketball team that, if qualified, will play next summer’s World Cup in the Philippines. The induction ceremony will take place shortly before the start of the tournament and Spoelstra has already vowed to take a short break from his duties with Steve Kerr’s US staff and be in Massachusetts for the big event.

“I can’t wait for it because we all know what Dwyane is like,” Spoelstra said. “He’s going to throw a party that will be one for all ages.”

The 1976 U.S. women’s team and the Cheyney team will be considered by the women’s veterans direct election committee. There are also 12 candidates to be reviewed by the International Direct Election Commission, 26 candidates to be considered by the Contributor’s Direct Election Commission, and 44 veterans’ Direct Election Commission candidates – including longtime NBA coach Paul Silas, who died earlier this month.