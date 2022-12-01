Home Pope’s visit to DRC, South Sudan back on for early 2023
Pope’s visit to DRC, South Sudan back on for early 2023

Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday, after a planned trip to both countries was canceled in July due to health concerns.

The Vatican said Francis would visit the DRC from January 31 to February 3, then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the moderator of the Church of Scotland’s general assembly.

He had to cancel the twin trip in July because of a persistent knee condition, which often left him in a wheelchair. Vatican sources at the time said he was receiving several injections a week for the painful condition, as well as physical therapy.

The Vatican statement said Francis would go to the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, but did not mention a visit to Goma, which is in the troubled eastern region and was originally scheduled for the July trip.

After DRC, the pope will fly to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. He had wanted to visit a predominantly Christian South Sudan for years, but every time planning a trip started it had to be postponed due to the instability and his health.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Civil war broke out in 2013, killing 400,000 people and although the two main parties signed a peace deal in 2018, the country is still ravaged by hunger and violence.

Despite canceling the trip to Africa, the pope continued with other overseas visits, including a trip to Canada in late July. Last month he spent four days in Bahrain.

