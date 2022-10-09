Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe’s indifference to migrants who risk their lives to cross the Mediterranean, as he sanctified an Italian bishop and an Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties facing 19th-century Italian emigrants faced .

Frances proceeded from prepared remarks to label Europe’s treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal”. He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die on dangerous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they end up in camps he called “lager,” the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps.

He also recalled the plight of Ukrainians fleeing war, which he said “causes us much suffering”.

“The exclusion of migrants is outrageous,” Francis said, receiving applause from the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the canonization of Don Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, an Italian bishop who founded an order in 1887 to help Italian emigrants. , and Artedime Zatti , an Italian who emigrated to Argentina in 1897 and there devoted his lay life to helping the sick.

“Indeed, the situation of migrants is criminal. They are left to die before our very eyes, making the Mediterranean the largest cemetery in the world. The situation of migrants is disgusting, sinful, criminal. Not to open the doors for those in need. No, we exclude them, we send them away to lower, where they are exploited and sold into slavery.”

He urged the faithful to consider the treatment of migrants and asked, “Do we welcome them as brothers, or are we exploiting them?”

The pope said the two new saints “remind us of the importance of walking together”.

Francis said Scalabrani showed a “great vision” by looking for “a world and a church without barriers, where no one was a foreigner”. And the Pope called Zatti “a living example of gratitude” who devoted his life to serving others after they were cured of tuberculosis.

Scalabrini founded the Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo, known as the Scalabrian Fathers, and the Missionary Sisters of Saint Charles Borromeo Scalabrians, to serve the many Italians who left their homeland due to the combined effects of an agricultural crisis, social change, a mismanaged economy, exorbitant taxes and “the natural desire to improve one’s condition”.

Disturbed by statistics on Italian emigration growing to 84,000 in 1884 alone, Scalabrini wrote that the mass emigration and separation of families “would help whiten the lands of America with their bones.”

He died in 1905 in Piacenza, where he was bishop, and was beatified in 1997 by Saint John Paul. Pope Francis waived the requirement that a miracle be attributed to him after his beatification.

The order he founded currently operates 176 missions around the world, including 27 shelters for migrants and 20 schools and centers for children.

Francis, himself the son of Italian immigrants to Argentina, recalls being inspired by Zatti’s life when he was a provincial Jesuit superior in Argentina, saying that numbers entering the order increased after praying for his intercession.

Zatti was one of eight children born to a peasant couple in northern Italy who emigrated to Argentina in 1897 as a teenager.

After joining the Salesian Order at age 20, he contracted tuberculosis and was sent to a Salesian-run hospital in northern Patagonia for treatment. He vowed to serve the sick and poor for the rest of his life if he recovered. Zatti worked for 40 years in the same hospital as a nurse in the pharmacy and later as an administrator.

His fame for treating the sick attracted the sick from all over Patagonia. Zatti was known for traveling around the city of Viedma by bicycle with a medical suitcase to help the sick. The pope also recalled an occasion on Sunday when he was seen removing the body of a patient who had died overnight to prevent the sick from seeing the body.

Zatti died in 1951 and was beatified in 2002. Francis paved the way for canonization and signed the decree recognizing Zatti’s intercession for the healing of a man in the Philippines who had suffered a brain haemorrhage.

____

Barry reported from Milan. Francesco Sportelli in Rome and Gianfranco Stara in Vatican City contributed.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

PART: