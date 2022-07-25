Pope ‘secretly allowed investigators to bug telephone belonging to London-based financial broker’

The pope has secretly authorized the tapping of a phone belonging to a London-based financial broker accused of defrauding the Holy See, a report shows.

Documents leaked from the Vatican are said to show that Pope Francis has allowed investigators to wiretap phones, intercept emails and even make arrests without first seeking approval from British judges.

According to The Sunday Times – which reports that it is the… documents – The Vatican’s Office of the Promotor of Justice targeted millionaire Raffaele Mincione, an Italian fund manager and adviser at the center of a Vatican corruption trial.

Mincione is one of ten defendants – including other leading London financiers and church officials – who were implicated in various crimes such as embezzlement, fraud, money laundering and corruption, according to Vatican prosecutors.

Pope Francis’ former right-hand man Angelo Becci is the most prominent defendant in what has been called “the trial of the century.”

All the suspects involved in the trial have denied any allegation.

Commenting on The Sunday Times, a Vatican spokesman said: “The legitimacy of the investigations and the compliance of the Vatican legal system with due process principles has been recognized by several foreign courts.”

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has vowed to clean up the church’s finances, dogged by scandal for decades.

After a 2019 raid on the offices of the Secretariat – the Vatican’s main department in charge of general affairs and diplomacy – Francis stripped control of his own resources and transferred that responsibility to others.

A 487-page indictment released last July shed light on hefty bank transfers, text messages between employees of confiscated cell phones — even bags of money changing hands and secret meetings in luxury hotels.

The complex case argued by prosecutors paints a picture of dubious, risky investments involving millions of dollars in Vatican money, little or no oversight, and duplication by outside advisers and insiders familiar with the secretariat’s financial interests.

The primary defendants are “actors in a rotten predatory and lucrative system, made possible at times by limited but very sharp complicity and internal complicity,” prosecutors have previously said.

The scandal is particularly embarrassing as funds used for risky ventures, including a disastrous £350m (£300m) investment in a 17,000-square-foot London property in the upscale Chelsea district, came from the Peter’s Pence, an annual Pope’s charitable fund.

The current case dates back to 2013, when the Secretariat borrowed more than $200 million (£145 million), mainly from Credit Suisse, to invest in a Luxembourg fund managed by Mincione. Half was intended for purchases on the stock exchange and the rest for part of the building in London.

According to prosecutors, Mincione used the money to invest in risky ventures over which the church had no control. By 2018, the Secretariat had already lost millions and tried to pull out of the deal.

But another London-based financier, Gianluigi Torzi, stepped in to broker the purchase of the rest of the building and cut ties with Mincione, instead joining forces with him, prosecutors say.

Torzi arranged for the Holy See to give Mincione £40m to buy out the financier’s share of the London property, but reportedly included a clause in the deal that gave him control of the building through voting rights .

Torzi is accused of demanding 15 million euros to relinquish control.

Mincione and Torzi were helped, prosecutors say, by Enrico Crasso, a former financial adviser to the Secretariat, and employee Fabrizio Tirabassi, both of whom are accused of fraud.

Also involved are two former top officials within the Vatican’s financial regulator, including the ex-president, Swiss lawyer Rene Bruelhart, who prosecutors say has not done enough to protect the secretariat’s interests.

During seven hours of questioning, Mincione said the case was “the first time I’ve been in a situation like this.” He said in his 35-year career that he had never received a fine or a complaint from ‘the banks that run our business’.

The Sunday Times revelations preceded Pope Francis’ visit to a former residential school in Canada on Monday, where he is expected to offer a historic personal apology to Indigenous survivors of abuse perpetrated over decades in Catholic institutions.

The leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics arrived in Edmonton on Sunday for a six-day visit long awaited by the First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities.

The 85-year-old pope’s journey, which he has described as a “penitent journey,” is primarily intended to apologize to survivors for the Church’s role in the scandal that a national truth and reconciliation commission’ cultural genocide’.

From the late 1800s to the 1990s, the Canadian government sent approximately 150,000 First Nations, Metis, and Inuit children to 139 Church-run residential schools, where they were cut off from their families, language, and culture.

Many were physically and sexually abused by school principals and teachers, and thousands of children are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.

Since May 2021, more than 1,300 unmarked graves have been discovered at the sites of the former schools, which have sent shockwaves across Canada.

The country is slowly beginning to recognize this long, dark chapter in its history.

The papal visit, while highly anticipated, is also a source of controversy for some survivors and their families.

Many expect Francis to make symbolic gestures, such as returning some of the native artifacts that have been kept in the Vatican for decades.

A delegation of indigenous peoples traveled to the Vatican in April and met the Pope – a precursor to Francis’s six-day journey – after which he formally apologized.

But doing it again on Canadian soil will be of immense importance to the survivors and their families, for whom the land of their ancestors is of particular importance.