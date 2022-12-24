Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Recalling the birth of Jesus in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those who were “hungry” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily denouncing war, poverty and greedy consumerism disapproved.

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis led the evening Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims.

In his homily, Francis drew lessons from the humility of Jesus’ first hours of life in a manger.

“While animals eat in their stables, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers and sisters,” the pope lamented. “How many wars have we seen! And in how many places, even today, human dignity and freedom are treated with contempt!”

“As always, the main victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,” Francis said, not citing a specific conflict or situation.

“This Christmas too, as in the case of Jesus, a world hungry for money, power and pleasure makes no room for the little ones, for the so many unborn, poor and forgotten children,” said the pope, delivering his homily in a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse. “I think especially of the children who have been devoured by war, poverty and injustice.”

Still, the pope urged the people to take heart.

“Do not be overwhelmed by fear, resignation, or discouragement.” Jesus’ lying in a manger shows where “life’s true riches are to be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and persons”.

“Dear brothers, dear sisters, at Christmas God is poor: let charity be reborn!” exclaimed the pope, urging people “don’t let this Christmas go by without doing some good”.

Traditionally, Catholics celebrate Christmas Eve by attending mass at midnight. But over the years, the start time has slipped forward, due to the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.

Two years ago, the start of Christmas Eve Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica was moved to 7:30 p.m. to allow worshipers to go home earlier before a curfew imposed by the Italian government as a measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. While virtually all pandemic-induced restrictions in Italy have long since been lifted, the Vatican adhered to the early start time.

During the Saturday night service, a choir sang hymns. Bunches of red poinsettias in jars at the altar contrasted with the pope’s cream-colored robes.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims were expected in St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis deliver a speech on world issues and give his blessing. The speech, known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world), is generally an opportunity to discuss crises, including war, persecution and famine, in many parts of the world.

___

Associated Press journalist Luigi Navarra contributed.