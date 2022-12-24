Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power hungry

Commenting on the “so much consumerism that has wrapped up the mystery of Christmas,” Francis said there was a danger that the meaning of the day could be forgotten.

But, he said, Christmas draws attention to “the problem of our humanity — the indifference caused by the greedy rush to own and consume.”

“Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor,” Francis said. “He didn’t speak so much of poverty as lived it, to the end, for our sake.”

Francis urged people not to “let this Christmas go by without doing some good”.

When the mass ended, the pope, pushed into a wheelchair by an assistant, rode out of the basilica with a life-sized statue of the infant Jesus on his lap and flanked by several children carrying bouquets. The statue was then placed in a manger in a creche scene in the basilica.