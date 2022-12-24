Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power hungry

Commenting on the “so much consumerism that has wrapped up the mystery of Christmas,” Francis said there was a danger that the meaning of the day could be forgotten.
But, he said, Christmas draws attention to “the problem of our humanity — the indifference caused by the greedy rush to own and consume.”
“Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor,” Francis said. “He didn’t speak so much of poverty as lived it, to the end, for our sake.”
Francis urged people not to “let this Christmas go by without doing some good”.
When the mass ended, the pope, pushed into a wheelchair by an assistant, rode out of the basilica with a life-sized statue of the infant Jesus on his lap and flanked by several children carrying bouquets. The statue was then placed in a manger in a creche scene in the basilica.
Francis, 86, uses a wheelchair to cover long distances due to a sore knee ligament and a cane for shorter distances.
Traditionally, Catholics celebrate Christmas Eve by attending mass at midnight. But over the years, starting time at the Vatican has slipped earlier, due to the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.
Two years ago, the start of Christmas Midnight Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica was moved to 7:30 p.m. to allow worshipers to go home earlier before a curfew imposed by the Italian government as a measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. While virtually all pandemic-induced restrictions in Italy have long since been lifted, the Vatican adhered to the early start time.
During the Saturday night service, a choir sang hymns. Bunches of red poinsettias in pots near the altar contrasted with the pope’s cream-colored robes.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims were expected in St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis deliver a speech on world issues and give his blessing. The speech, known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world), is generally an opportunity to discuss crises, including war, persecution and famine, in many parts of the world.