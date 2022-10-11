Pope marks 60th anniversary of Second Vatican Council

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, the historic gatherings that brought the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church into the modern day, amid ongoing disagreements over what the council taught that divided the world. the wedding today.

Francis will celebrate a mass on Tuesday in honor of St. John XXIII, who convened the council and presided over the opening sessions. Tuesday’s commemoration begins with a reading of John’s inaugural address and ends with a reenactment of the candlelit procession that illuminated St. Peter’s Square on the night of October 11, 1962.

That night, the “good Pope” came to the window of the Apostolic Palace and delivered his famous “moonlight speech” to the thousands of people gathered below. While pre-Vatican II popes usually spoke in formal terms, John surprised the crowd with an impromptu pastoral speech urging the faithful to go home to their children and give them a hug and tell them “this is the caress of the Pope”.

The council would last three more years and outlive John, who died of stomach cancer in 1963. But when it was over, the Council Fathers had agreed to major changes in the life of the Church, such as allowing Mass in local languages ​​instead of Latin and strengthening the role of the laity in the daily life of the Church. The council also encouraged efforts to improve relations among Christians and revolutionized the Church’s relations with Jews, including the move to remove the phrase “perfidious Jews” from the liturgy.

Francis, 85, is the first pope to be ordained after the council, and his priorities are deeply inspired by it.

“Peace especially, especially the poor church,” said Vatican II historian Alberto Melloni. In a telephone interview, Melloni also pointed to Francis’s insistence on a “synodal” or decentralized church, with an emphasis on laity. The latter is evident in his decision to let laymen, including women, run Vatican offices and in the two-year “synod” process in which ordinary Catholic faithful have expressed their views on the life and mission of the Church.

But Vatican II still strongly divides the church, with progressives seeing it as a break with the past and conservatives seeing it as fully in line with church tradition and annoyed by the progressive reading of the “spirit of Vatican II”. Francis has in some ways exacerbated those divisions by once again imposing restrictions on the celebration of the Latin Mass before Vatican II.

“John XXIII did not convene Vatican II to reinvent Catholicism,” writes church historian George Weigel in his new book “To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II.”

“As he put it in his opening address, the ‘greatest concern’ of the council must be the more effective presentation of the whole Catholic truth” through a new language and vocabulary that could be understood in the modern world, Weigel wrote in recently published excerpts in the Wall Street Journal.

Vatican II coincided with the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the United States and Russia came as close to nuclear war as they had ever been. Looking ahead to the anniversary of the Second Vatican Council on Tuesday, Francis noted over the weekend that Russia is threatening to use its nuclear arsenal in its war in Ukraine.

“Why can’t we learn from history?” Francis asked. “Even at that time, there were serious conflicts and tensions, but they chose the path of peace.”

