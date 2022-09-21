Pope Francis says Ukraine is being ‘martyred’ as he condemns ‘savageness, monstrosities and torture’

<!–

Pope Francis has said Ukraine will be ‘martyred’ as he hit out at Russia’s ‘monstrosity’ in Putin’s barbaric war.

Speaking at the end of his general audience in St Peter’s Square, Francis revealed that the head of his charity delivering aid in Ukraine had to run for cover after coming under fire last week.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is Polish, was forced to dodge bullets while on his fourth humanitarian and pastoral mission to Ukraine, sending supplies with a Catholic bishop, a Protestant bishop and a Ukrainian soldier.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski (pictured), who is Polish, was forced to dodge bullets while on his fourth humanitarian and pastoral mission to Ukraine

The pope said he spoke to Krajewski yesterday, who had visited Ukrainian mass graves outside Izium in northeastern Ukraine.

Francis said today: ‘He (Krajewski) told me about the pain of these people, the savage acts, the monstrosity, the tortured bodies they find.

“Let us unite with these people, so noble and martyred.”

Ukrainian officials have said they have found hundreds of bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called evidence of war crimes.

Russia has consistently denied that its troops have committed war crimes since its troops invaded Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian workers check bodies exhumed from graves in Izium, Kharkiv region

Destroyed houses and cars are seen as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium

On Monday, the Kremlin dismissed claims of such abuses in the Kharkiv region, where Izium is located, as a ‘lie’.

Of the 111 civilian bodies exhumed on Wednesday, four showed signs of torture, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of investigative police in the Kharkiv region, told Reuters at the burial site.

The Pope has come under fire during the war for not explicitly criticizing Russia and suggesting that the Kremlin’s invasion was ‘somehow provoked’.

But his comments today come as Putin dramatically escalated the war, ordering partial mobilization and threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia will also carry out a partial military mobilization, Putin said, with veterans and reservists with combat or service experience called up (pictured, Russian marines in training)

He pledged to use ‘all means’ to defend the regions, saying: ‘If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect Russia and our people – this is not a bluff… I will emphasize – by all means available to us.

‘Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them.’

Putin’s gambit comes after Ukraine last week threw out a large part of the Russian army, leaving him backed into a corner of his own making and facing the possible collapse of his so-called ‘special military operation’.

But instead of backing down, the Russian leader has instead chosen to double down and hold the free world to ransom – putting Russia and its vast nuclear arsenal on a direct collision course with Ukraine and its allies, who have already vowed not to accept the results of fake referendums or to stop the liberation of occupied territory.