Pope Francis expands ranks of cardinals in charge of electing new church leader

Pope Francis on Saturday raised 20 additional clerics to the rank of cardinal, formally expanding those who are now eligible to vote for his successor in the event he dies or resigns – the latest move he has said he will consider if necessary.

Of the clergy appointed as new cardinals during the church council ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, 16 are under the age of 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave – the ritualized, closed door of cardinals who cast paper ballots to a new Pope.

Francis, 85, has now named 83 of the 132 cardinals currently young enough to participate in a conclave. The others were appointed by the previous two popes, St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, whose unexpected retirement in 2013 paved the way for the election of Francis.

With the eight groups of cardinals that Francis has named, the chances are increased that whoever becomes the next pope will share his vision for the future of the church.

Francis reminded the cardinals of their mission, which he said includes “an openness to all peoples, to the horizons of the world, to the hitherto unknown peripheries.”

Underlining Francis’s concern for those on the fringes of society, among the new cardinals is Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderabad, India. The 60-year-old prelate is the first member of the Dalit community, considered the lowest rung of India’s caste system, to become a cardinal.

One by one, the newest cardinals, whose red cassock and headgear symbolize the blood they must shed in their mission if necessary, knelt before Francis, who placed the prestigious biretta, as the hat with three peaks is called, on their heads.

That intimate moment was an opportunity to exchange a few words with Francis, who put them at ease with a smile. Sometimes the seated Francis, himself hampered by mobility problems, would borrow his own arms to help kneeling cardinals to their feet.

In choosing the Bishop of San Diego, Robert Walter McElroy, Francis ignored American clergymen who traditionally ran more prestigious dioceses, including Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco.

McElroy was among a minority of American bishops who opposed a campaign to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. Cordileone has said he will not long allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive Communion for her defense of abortion rights.

While he is firmly against abortion as a grave sin, Francis has also rejected what he calls the arming of communion.

McElroy was also last year among a small group of US bishops who signed a statement denouncing bullying that often targets LGBTQ youth.

Francis has tried to make gay Catholics feel welcome in the church, whose teaching states that same-sex intercourse is a sin.

One of the newest cardinals is Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana, who has spoken out against LGBTQ rights. The African prelate felt ill when he arrived in Rome on Friday and was hospitalized with a heart problem, the pope told the other cardinals, asking them to pray “for this brother who should have been here”.

Asked by The Associated Press about such conflicting views among church leaders, McElroy replied that “there are always cultural differences within church life, as there are within the human family. And different cultures approach these questions in different ways.”

McElroy added, “My own view is that we have a duty in the Church to make LGBT people feel as welcome in the life of the Church as everyone else.”

With the election of future popes a key role for cardinals, McElroy, 68, was asked what he thought of Francis’ statement that resigning is a valid option for popes.

“Basically, I think it’s a good idea at a certain point that they feel they can no longer bear the burden of that office, but I think this Pope is far from that moment,” the US prelate said. sees himself so far removed from that moment. What he has is a mobility problem, but it hasn’t affected his mind. I can tell you he’s still on it.”

Archbishop Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil, became the first cardinal from the Amazon, the vast, environmentally sensitive region of South America on the home continent of the Argentine-born Pope. In comments to The AP, Steiner expressed concern about the increasing violence in the Amazon.

“But this violence was not born there, it came from outside,” said Steiner, 71. “It is always violence that has to do with money. Concessions, deforestation, also with the mines, also with the fishing industry.”

At 48 years old, the youngest member of the cardinals’ ranks is an Italian missionary in Mongolia, where some 1,300 Catholics are present. Francis “knows how important it is to support these small communities,” said the new cardinal, Giorgio Marengo.

Originally, the Pope had elected 21 new cardinals. But retired Belgian bishop Luc Van Looy declined the honor, citing his own flawed handling of cases involving sexually abusive priests while he headed the diocese of Ghent from 2004-2020.

(AP)