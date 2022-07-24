Pope Francis arrives in Canada to apologise for Indigenous school abuse

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday to kick off a five-day trip that will revolve around apologizing on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse suffered by indigenous children at mostly church-run residential schools.

“This is a journey of penance. Let’s say that’s the spirit,” the pope told reporters in his traditional remarks after his flight departed from Rome.

He landed in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, where he will visit a former residential school Monday and meet indigenous peoples. He also visits Quebec City and Iqaluit, the capital of the Nunavut territory. He leaves on Friday.

Aboard the papal plane, the pope said he longed to visit Ukraine in his efforts to end the five-month-old war that he has repeatedly rejected.

“I have a great desire to go to Kiev,” the pope said when asked about a possible future trip to Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview earlier this month, the pope told Reuters that he hoped to be able to go to Moscow and Kiev soon after his trip to Canada.

The first full day of his Canadian tour will be devoted to indigenous peoples and the apology, with mass to be held at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.

Between 1881 and 1996, more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and sent to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide.”

While Canadian leaders know that large numbers of children have died in schools since 1907, the issue arose with the discovery of suspected unmarked graves on or near former residential school sites last year.

In response to pressure from those discoveries, the Pope apologized earlier this year during a visit by native delegates to the Vatican for the role of the Catholic Church in the schools.

Now he comes to apologize on Canadian soil. But survivors and indigenous leaders have told Reuters they want more.

Many have called for financial compensation, the return of indigenous artifacts, the release of school records, support for the extradition of an accused abuser, and the repeal of a 15th-century doctrine justifying colonial expropriation of indigenous peoples in the form of a papal bull. , or edict.

(REUTERS)