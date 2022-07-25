Pope Francis apologizes in Canada for ‘evil’ of residential indigenous school abuses

Pope Francis on Monday delivered on his promise to apologize to Canada’s indigenous people in their homeland for the Church’s role in schools where Indigenous children were abused, declaring forced cultural assimilation “bad” and a “disastrous mistake” labeled.

Speaking near the site of a former school, Francis apologized for the Christian support of the “colonizing mentality” of the time. He called for a “serious investigation” of so-called residential schools and more help to heal survivors and descendants.

“With shame and unequivocally, I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil perpetrated by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples,” Francis told indigenous First Nations leaders, Metis and Inuit.

The 85-year-old pope is making the week-long apology trip across Canada to fulfill a promise he made to indigenous delegations who visited him this year at the Vatican, where he made the first apologies.

“I especially ask forgiveness for the way in which many members of the Church and of religious communities have cooperated, not least because of their indifference, to projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of the time, that culminated in the residential school system,” he said.

Between 1881 and 1996, more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and sent to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide.”

(REUTERS)