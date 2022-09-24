Pope Francis, 85, uses wheelchair on his way to tell young people they must help save the Earth

Pope Francis, 85, was seen being pushed in a wheelchair on Saturday as he made a trip to Assisi to tell young people it was their duty to protect the planet and change the course of the Earth.

Francis visited the birthplace of his namesake, who was close to nature as he called for ‘courage’ to abandon fossil fuels and lamented that older generations did not know how to protect the planet and ensure peace.

He told young people that he put his hope in their efforts to save the planet and make the world’s economy more aware of the poor.

The aging pope’s health has been in the spotlight for some time, as concerned onlookers wonder if he still has the vitality to maintain his papal duties.

He is believed to use a wheelchair due to a serious knee problem that limits his mobility, although he was also reported to have undergone colon surgery in July to remove 33 cm (13 in) of intestine.

The Vatican described it as a ‘planned procedure’ because the Pope’s intestines were ‘narrowed’.

And in August, Francis created the post of personal health assistant to the Holy Father to complement the personal physician he already has. Italian Massimiliano Strappetti was appointed to the position, the Holy See announced the same month.

During his trip to Canada in July – where the pope apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in removing indigenous children from their families to be placed with Canadians – he was accompanied at all times by a nurse.

During his brief visit on Saturday to the mountain town in central Italy, Francis addressed a gathering of about 1,000 young people, some of them young economists. Others are involved in efforts, including start-ups, with a focus on helping the environment.

The participants came from all over the world. Among them was a woman who told the Pope how she and her husband were helped to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last year by an organization called The Economy of Francis, which is inspired by the life of St. Francis with his attention on the poor and others in need.

The Pope said there is a need for a world economy that expresses ‘a new vision for the environment and the Earth’.

“There are many people, companies and institutions that are making an ecological transition. We need to move forward on this path and do more,” Francis said.

The Pope mentioned an urgent need to discuss development models.

Pope Francis attends the Economy of Francesco (EoF) event in Assisi, central Italy, where he told young people that he put his hope in their efforts to save the planet and make the world’s economy more aware of the poor

Francis smiles for a selfie with a participant during the Economy of Francesco (EoF)

“Now is the time for new courage to abandon fossil fuels to accelerate the development of energy sources with zero or positive impact,” said Francis.

He told the young people: ‘Our generation has left you a rich heritage, but we have not known how to protect the planet and not ensure peace.’

He lamented a lack of ‘creativity, optimism, enthusiasm’ and told young people that ‘we are grateful to God that you are here. Not only will you be there tomorrow, but you are here today.’

The Pope’s faith in young people may be bolstered by the horrors he admitted are being committed in Ukraine, revealing that the head of his charity delivering aid in Ukraine had to run for cover after coming under fire last week.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who is Polish, was forced to dodge bullets while on his fourth humanitarian and pastoral mission to Ukraine, sending supplies with a Catholic bishop, a Protestant bishop and a Ukrainian soldier.

The pope said he spoke to Krajewski yesterday, who had visited Ukrainian mass graves outside Izium in northeastern Ukraine.

Francis said today: ‘He (Krajewski) told me about the pain of these people, the savage acts, the monstrosity, the tortured bodies they find.

“Let us unite with these people, so noble and martyred.”