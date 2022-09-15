Pope feels like England’s No 3 after he ‘stop fearing getting out’ following pep talk from McCullum

Ollie Pope says he now feels like England’s number 3 after a summer in which coach Brendon McCullum helped him allay fears of losing his wicket. And he has his sights set on playing 100 Tests.

Pope, who has already won 30 caps at the age of 24, had never hit that position at first-class level before. But he responded to a challenge many feared would turn out to be beyond him with 456 runs out of 38, including 145 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge and a skillful half-centuries in difficult conditions against South Africa.

He also left the off-stump guard who had messed up his game during the Ashes when he averaged 11, meaning he spent the March tour of the West Indies with drinks.

“I have enjoyed that position this summer,” he said. “It’s new, but hopefully in the future I’ll be supported to do it too.”

Pope used his spare time in the Caribbean to work on his game with English batter Marcus Trescothick, admitting that he “needed to change my game a bit and hone a few little things that would make me a first-rate batter, “Even though it wasn’t necessarily on the radar at the time.”

That meant returning to the middle stump he’d used while building up a first-class average of over 50, and starred on the 2019-20 England tour of South Africa. But another important intervention came during a conversation with McCullum.

“He’s very much ‘stop fearing coming out in Test cricket,'” Pope said. Test cricket is so important to me: I would do anything to have a great career and play 100 Tests.

“I almost put too much pressure on myself, and that fear of getting out probably got a little too much. I tried to get rid of that. Instead of thinking “if I cut this, I can cut it”, I think “if I cut it and cut it, it might be four over the slips”. That’s the mentality change I’ve been trying to implement.’

And Pope insisted that “Bazball” wasn’t just a matter of dabbling. ‘There is much more to it and that will be our next challenge. Can we do the same kind of thing in Pakistan and figure out what’s the best positive brand to play in those conditions?

“It will always be positive, but it will probably look slightly different depending on the game and the circumstances.”