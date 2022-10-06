Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain combines three of his top priorities as Pope: serving a small Catholic community, fostering dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relationships with other Christian communities, according to details released. were released by the Vatican on Thursday.

The visit of November 3-6 will mark Francis’ second trip to the Gulf, his second to a predominantly Muslim country in as many months and his second to participate in an interfaith gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote dialogue between people of different faiths.

Just like he did in Kazakhstan last monthAs Francis attended an interfaith peace conference, the 85-year-old pope will close the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.

This makes him the first pope to visit Bahrain. Francis’s historic visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019 made him the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula.

On the sidelines of the conference, Francis plans to meet again with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni teaching in Cairo, as well as the Muslim Council of Elders.

In 2019, Francis and al-Tayeb signed a document in Abu Dhabi promising Catholic-Muslim cooperation to work for peace, a pact approved by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and other Muslim leaders.

According to Bahrain’s itinerary, Francis would also preside over an ecumenical prayer service in the desert city of Awali and serve the country’s small Catholic community on several occasions.

Bahrain is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic church, the Sacred Heart Church in the capital, Manama, as well as the largest, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral, which opened in Awali last year.

Francis has acknowledged that traveling is difficult for him now that he needs a wheelchair and a cane to get around due to strained knee ligaments.

But he has continued to travel abroad that involve relatively few trips and where he can promote his “Human Fraternity” initiative, seeing dialogue and meeting opportunities as a way to build understanding, even in times of conflict and war.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Pope Francis: https://apnews.com/hub/pope-francis

PART: