Pope again apologises to indigenous people for abuse as tour ends in Canada’s north

Pope Francis again asked for forgiveness after meeting on Friday with survivors of residential schools in the Arctic region of Nunavut, the latest stop in his six-day visit to Canada to apologize to indigenous people for abuse in Roman Catholic Church government schools .

After a private meeting at a small elementary school, Francis said hearing the survivors’ stories had “only revived the outrage and shame I’ve felt for months” at the damage done to them. His plane left Canada for Rome on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, the pope told native leaders in Quebec City that he was hurt that Catholics had supported “oppressive and unjust policies” against them.

Francis concluded his week-long tour in Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, a town of 7,700 people nestled among rocky hills overlooking Frobisher Bay. Iqaluit, in the Arctic created for the Inuit in 1999, can only be reached by plane or ship.

“Also today, in this place, I want to tell you how sorry I am and to ask for forgiveness for the evil committed by not a few Catholics who contributed to the policy of cultural assimilation and voting rights in those schools,” Francis said. , atop a podium designed to look like a qammaq, an Inuit summer home.

A small crowd watched the Pope’s speech, which was preceded by performances of traditional Inuit throat singing and drum dancing.

Jack Anawak, one of the few Inuit leaders who started raising awareness about the abuse of northern children 32 years ago, said the Canadian government or Catholic Church should provide more funding for programs to support survivors.

“We have arrived today where the Pope is addressing precisely those concerns,” Anawak said. “Their burden will be eased (after the apology), but the trauma they feel will still be there and they will need help.”

Tanya Tungilik, whose late father Marius Tungilik said he was abused by Roman Catholic priests, hoped to ask Francis to help bring clergy who abused children, along with those who hid their crimes, to justice.

“I want to tell him the full consequences of what his church has done to my father and my family,” Tungilik said.

More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and sent to residential schools, which were in operation between 1870 and 1996.

Catholic religious orders ran most schools under the assimilation policies of successive Canadian governments.

The children were beaten for speaking their native language and many were sexually abused in a system the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide.”

“His apology has been accepted and from this point on we will start to heal and get our lives back,” said Andre Tautu, 79, who said he was sexually abused in church and elsewhere by Catholic clergy in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut. “Hopefully, our children will never receive such treatment as when we were little children.”

Tautu, part of a small group that greeted the pope at the Iqaluit airport, said he turned to alcohol to cope with his trauma and abused his children. He has asked them to forgive him.

“I don’t have many more years to live, so I want to make sure my wife and kids are happier in the future,” Tautu said.

Call for Priest’s Extradition

The Pope traveled Monday to the Alberta town of Maskwacis, the site of two former schools, and issued a landmark apology that denounced the Church’s role in the schools and the forced cultural assimilation they were attempting as a “deplorable evil” and “disastrous.” error” called. .”

His pleas for forgiveness evoked strong emotions in many, but fell short of what some survivors and indigenous leaders had hoped.

Since then, the Pope has built on the apology, citing both institutional failures and sexual abuse in subsequent speeches, addressing some of survivors’ grievances.

Tungilik and others specifically want the Pope to pressure France to extradite retired priest Johannes Rivoire, who is accused in Canada of sexually abusing a young girl in the 1970s, and reportedly others, including Marius Tungilik.

Canada’s Justice Department confirmed this week that it has asked France to extradite Rivoire. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has said it discussed the Rivoire case during his private meeting with the Pope on Wednesday.

Natan Obed, chairman of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a prominent Inuit organization, said the pleas did not seem to move the Pope into action.

“The Pope himself has not responded to the requests we have made, although he appeared sympathetic,” Obed told Reuters. “We have asked several times and the request was made today in the private event. No solution to date.”

(REUTERS)