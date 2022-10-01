Pop queen Kylie Minogue delights fans with flirty social media post and teases new album KM16

Kylie Minogue has teased her fans with a flirty social media post.

The 54-year-old Australian singer posed behind a curtain on Thursday as she pursed her lips in a kissing gesture, much to the delight of her fans.

Posing in a loose green-and-white dress, the hitmaker Can’t Get You Out of My Head closed her eyes as she peeped her head through the curtains.

She added a kiss emoji in the caption.

Fans raved about the post and some desperately wanted to know if it meant a new album was on the way sooner than others might think.

‘To go! To go! To go! #KM16,” one wrote.

“#KM16 is coming!” added another.

Kylie Minogue (pictured) has been voted the most popular celebrity over 50, according to a new poll. The little pop princess topped the list of the Ourtime dating app for over 50s

“I love you, KM16,” a third commented.

“Queen of everything,” a fourth joked.

It comes after the Australian icon was voted the most popular celebrity over 50, according to a new poll.

The little pop princess topped the list run by the over-50s dating app Ourtime.

The 54-year-old Australian beauty had stiff competition, with British model Elizabeth Hurley, 57, coming in second.

American actress Jennifer Aniston, 53, took a respectable third place in the poll.

Rounding out the top five was Australian actress Nicole Kidman, 55, in fourth, and British TV presenter Tess Daly, 53, in fifth.

In sixth place was American actress Julia Roberts, 54, while the oldest beauty on the list, Dame Helen Mirren, 77, came in seventh.

Kylie has previously revealed that some of her favorite beauty products are surprisingly affordable.

Topping the list for the Australian beauty is the cult product, Alpha-H Micro Cleanse Super Scrubwhich retails for $43 and has countless fans around the world.

Kylie likes to use the product because it is a gentle chemical exfoliant that helps remove dead skin cells.

In addition, the pop star has previously told FEMAIL that she has long been obsessed with Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanserwhich sells for just $7.99.

“It’s all I really use to take care of my skin. It’s such an old classic. My mom uses it and it really works. It’s made such a difference,” Kylie explained.

Elsewhere, she’s countless times touted the benefits of a good sunblock—it’s the ultimate wrinkle-fighter—and a decent night cream, like NuBo’s, where such products sell for as much as $213.

In addition to her hero products, Kylie has also shared the three golden rules that others must follow if they want great skin.

This is going to sound like a boring infomercial… [but] my tips would be sunscreen, clean with a cloth, like a muslin [cloth]… I always take my makeup off; I’ve been wearing makeup for work for a long time [sic]], she told British TV show ITV’s Lorraine earlier this year.

“A good dermatologist, if you have time to go and get some treatments.”

In the past, the pop star has tried collagen wave facials — a procedure in which patients are irradiated with radiofrequency to tighten skin tissue and plump up the face.