Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The chair of an influential negotiating bloc at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt has called for compensation for poorer countries suffering from climate change to be high on the agenda.

Madeleine Diouf Sarr, chair of the Least Developed Countries Group, told The Associated Press that the November conference — known as COP27 — should “capture the voice and needs of the most climate-sensitive countries and deliver climate justice.”

Sarr said the group would like to see “an agreement to establish a special financial facility” that pays countries already coping with the impacts of climate change at the summit.

The LDC group, made up of 46 countries that account for only a small fraction of global emissions, is negotiating as a bloc at the UN summit to defend the interests of developing countries. Issues such as who will pay for poorer countries to move to cleaner energy, ensuring that communities are not left behind in an energy transition, and boosting how well vulnerable people can adapt to climate change have long been on the bloc’s agenda. .

Developing countries still face major challenges in accessing clean energy financing, with Africa attracting only 2% of total clean energy investment over the past 20 years, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. The UN weather agency recently estimated that the global supply of clean energy must double by 2030 if the world is to limit global warming within the set targets.

Sarr added that the bloc will push for funds to help developing countries adapt to droughts, floods and other climate-related events, and urge developed countries to accelerate their plans to reduce emissions. The group is particularly vulnerable to climate change due to their lack of ability to adapt to extremes, the UN weather agency said.

“We’ve delayed climate action for too long,” Sarr said, pointing to the promised $100 billion a year in climate aid for poorer countries that was promised more than a decade ago.

“We can no longer afford to have a COP that is ‘all talk’. The climate crisis has pushed our limits on adaptation, led to inevitable loss and damage and slowed down our much-needed development,” Sarr added.

The COP27 president also said this year’s summit should be roughly: implementation of plans and commitments agreed by countries at previous conferences.

Sarr defended the UN conference as “one of the few spaces where our nations come together to hold countries accountable for historic responsibility” and pointed to the success of the 2015 Paris conference in setting the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degree C (2.7 F). ).

