Poor crowds for lopsided Windies Test as CA prioritises TV audience

Perth’s first Test match in three years, which started too early in the week and too early in the day, was scheduled with the size of the broadcast audience as a top priority.

That is the candid explanation of Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s head of operations and planning, around a match that has attracted little crowds – albeit within the range of attendances drawn by the West Indies in recent history – and eclipsed elsewhere by the memorable World Cup of the Socceroos. campaign in Qatar.

Marnus Labuschagne’s double century was witnessed by sparse crowds in Perth. Credit: AP

An attendance of 10,929 on the first day was considered reasonable given the Wednesday start time.

Roach said that given the complications of scheduling a test after the Twenty20 World Cup, as one of four games in five weeks leading up to Melbourne’s fixed Boxing Day, the weekday game was part of double primetime testing for the east coast. , followed by the day/night race in Adelaide.