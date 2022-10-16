Pool boy who had sex with Jerry Falwell’s wife reveals what the Liberty University boss said before

A former Miami pool boy remembers the first time he met the wife of then-President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., and had sex while he watched.

Giancarlo Granda, then 20, was working as a pool boy at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel when he met an attractive woman posing poolside in a bikini, who began making moves on him.

It wasn’t long before he was invited into her room for an after-work appointment that her husband wanted to see.

In the book Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, Granda writes with co-author Mark Ebner that he was encouraged by his colleagues to embark on what would become a years-long entanglement with the Falwells. – arguably the most powerful couple in the evangelical Christian community.

Giancarlo Granda, now 29, in the photo, describes meeting Becki Falwell and being in a hotel room hours later with the married evangelical couple while Jerry Jr. saw him and Becki having sex

In March 2012, Granda, then 20, was a pool boy at the iconic Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, where he met Becki, then 44, poolside one afternoon.

Granda describes meeting Becki Falwell, then 44, later that evening at a nearby Days Inn and having a drink with her before returning to a room where Jerry lay clothed on a bed, but with his jeans unbuttoned and blown open so you could see his underwear.’

“It was awkward at first, but he was already drunk and greeted me with ‘Hey, Gian’ and then giggled. That was a little disturbing,” the clip reads rolling stone.

Granda then said to the leader of the famous evangelical Christian university, ‘If at any point you get jealous, just let me know and I’ll get you out of here. I won’t hesitate.’

He writes: ‘I was still afraid that he would attack me and boil in the back of my mind. But he said to me, “Don’t worry. You do what you want to do.”‘

He described kissing Becki and carrying her to the hotel bed.

“She wasn’t wearing any panties, that’s something that impresses you in your twenties,” he wrote, further describing the encounter.

The two stopped shortly before probing intercourse and Jerry, according to Giancarlo, watched the entire time.

At one point, Falwell apparently got too close to Giancarlo and Becki: “At one point, Jerry got up and walked to the edge of the bed to get a better angle. I had a moment of almost panic, thinking, what is he doing? and I told him to back off—not in a hostile way, just set some boundaries.”

He apologized and hurried back to the entrance and stood in front of the bathroom. Then I could put on blinders and shut him out,” he writes.

“After that, they were delighted that we had made it happen. She buzzed, electric, and Jerry kept giggling with excitement. I was happy, but this was enough scouting for one day. I told them, ‘Okay, guys – I’m out of here,’ he wrote.

“The next day my cell phone rang as I walked around campus. I picked up to hear Becki’s voice. ‘Hi how are you?’ she said. “Would you like to see me one more time before I leave?”

Pictured in 2018: Granda says his affair with the Falwells would last half a decade

In an upcoming Hulu documentary, Granda discusses how he got stuck in a seven-year affair with Becki Falwell and how the affair affected every aspect of his life

Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia is one of the largest Christian universities in the world

The Falwells with their daughter Carolina (right), whose bed Becki and Giancarlo are said to have been contaminated together

Granda has also sat down for an upcoming Hulu documentary about his scandal with the Falwells.

In God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Toppled a DynastyGranda shares even more details about his first meeting with the royal evangelical couple.

“As a lifeguard I would have been attacked, but had I known that accepting this woman’s invitation to return to her hotel room would have led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world, and the President of the United States, I would have run away and just enjoyed my private life,” said Granda, now 29.

For their part, the Falwells finally addressed the scandal in a Vanity Fair interview in 2022, in which Jerry Jr. denied that he had known about the affair from the start.

Becki also said that despite her unfaithful behavior, the couple remains strong and together.

“We’re more together than any couple you’ll ever meet in your life. He forgave me, and that’s what Jesus teaches us, forgiveness,” she said.

Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia, was founded in 1971 by the father of televangelist Falwell, Rev. Jerry Falwell.

The younger Falwell took over in 2007 before resigning in August 2020.

Today, the university has an online and on-campus enrollment of more than 100,000 students and adheres to a demanding code of honor.

“Sex relations outside of a biblically prescribed marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not allowed at Liberty University,” the code reads.

students also may not use media containing lewd texts, sexual content and nudity. They can also be fined $250 if caught drinking alcohol.

Falwell’s resignation marked a remarkable fall from favor for a man who had been a powerful force in American conservative politics.

His surprising endorsement of Donald Trump in 2016 helped the twice-divorced New Yorker win the Republican nomination for president.