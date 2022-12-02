Ponting taken to hospital during third day’s play in Perth

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to hospital in Perth as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Ponting was at Optus Stadium on Friday to give his Seven Network commentary during the first Test against the West Indies when he began to feel unwell.

Ponting has been reported to have suffered palpitations, but no confirmed details about his condition have been made public.

The 47-year-old walked out of Seven’s commentary box just before lunch, having been on the air for the past 40 minutes, and didn’t need any help. He was accompanied by close friend and former Australia coach Justin Langer to a car and sent to hospital as a precaution. He did not return for the rest of the day, but reportedly told colleagues that he felt fine in the hospital.

“I wish Ricky the best,” said Pat Cummins after playing on day three. “We were chatting with him on the field this morning. According to all reports, he seems to be fine. Something like that is super scary, so we wish him well.”

There has been increased awareness of health issues surrounding former cricketers following the recent death of Shane Warne that followed Dean Jones’s 2020 and Ryan Campbell’s heart attack.