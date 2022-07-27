Polynesian church leaders are PROUD of seven Manly players who are boycotting due to pride jersey

Polynesian church leaders have expressed pride over the seven Sea Eagles players who will boycott a pivotal NRL game against the Roosters on Thursday, as the club’s pride jersey does not reflect their religious and cultural beliefs.

Reverend Dr. Ma’afu Palu, of the Tongan Evangelical Wesleyan Church in Sydney’s South West in Greenacre, thinks it’s important that the NRL stars don’t hide their personal views on sexuality.

“Christianity has a very strong root in our people,” he said. “What the Bible says is very authoritative for us. Personally I am very proud (of the position).’

The Sea Eagles split their squad – and wider supporter base – after telling the professional athletes to wear the inaugural rainbow pride without consulting them.

Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Rueben Garrick posed in the jerseys earlier this week, with many of their teammates only becoming aware of the club’s plans to wear the kits through the media.

Young gun Josh Schuster was one of seven Sea Eagles players who chose to boycott Thursday’s game against the Roosters because he didn’t feel comfortable wearing a pride jersey

The plans met with resistance, with Manly coach Des Hasler confirming on Tuesday that Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley will not line up against the Tricolors at 4 Pines Park as a collective, they did not feel comfortable wearing the jerseys.

In extraordinary scenes, Hasler later apologized to… its own players, the LGBTQI community and all 15 other NRL clubs for the controversy over the pride jersey that has taken the shine of the Women In League round.

Reverend Hedley Fihaki, the Tonga-born national chairman of the Assembly of Confession Congregations, said the NRL club “has no right to impose their particular ideology on all players.”

“I’m very proud of them for standing up to the strong pressure to embrace something we can’t,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

A spokesman for Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said the Sea Eagles have “caused undue pain and division for all involved” after their pitiful handling of the situation.

Former Manly player Ian Roberts – the first openly gay rugby league star – was saddened by the players’ reaction, but emphasized education is key.

“It breaks my heart that seven players from my old club Manly refuse to wear rainbow jerseys to celebrate inclusivity,” he said.

‘I try not to be angry. For my part, I am a proud gay man. You live a life where you are respected for the good football you play.

‘(But) can’t you understand the pain that gays experience, whatever they do, who are not respected for being gay?

“The simple fact is that your actions contributed to that disrespect.”

With seven Sea Eagles players not making themselves available for selection, Hasler was forced to make wholesale team changes.

Fiji international Pio Seci has been named on the wing, while Alfred Smalley has been elevated from the Blacktown Workers NSW Cup team and will make his NRL debut.

Ethan Bullemor returns to first class, with Kurt De Luis ready to start in the front row.

James Segeyaro is set for a return to NRL action for the first time since 2019, named on the bench alongside Keppie, Martin Taupau and Morgan Boyle.

Zac Fulton, grandson of the late Immortal Bob Fulton, has been named 18th man.

According to Sportsbet’s head-to-head betting market, the Sea Eagles are outsiders at $5.50.