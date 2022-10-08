Polyamorous woman who was once in a quad admits she used to think the concept was for 'sex addicts'

A polyamorous woman who was once part of a love “quad” has revealed she used to think polyamory was only for “sex addicts” as a result of her religious upbringing.

Dedeker Winston, 35, of Seattle, hosts the Multiamory Podcast with his former lover and his current partner. But before she embraced open relationships 10 years ago, she was raised in a conservative household that taught her attempts should be monogamous.

She said: ‘I was brought up in a very conservative, evangelical environment and therefore inherited certain ideas about sex and relationships. It was extremely monogamous and marriage-focused.’

Dedeker added that when a friend first suggested she open up about her then-monogamous relationship, she was offended, thinking it was just for people who were addicted to sex.

Candid: Dedeker Winston, 35, of Seattle, hosts the Multiamory Podcast and has been engaged in polyamory for more than a decade

Trio: Together with his former partner Emily Matlack, 34, (right) and current partner Jase Lindgren, 40, (centre) the trio has produced almost 400 episodes discussing the wide world of populated relationships

She said: ‘When I got to secondary school and first explored relationships, I found myself attracted to more than one person very early on. At that time, no one ever told me that this is a normal thing that can happen.

‘The only knowledge I had to go by was what the church or the Disney movies said – if you love someone, you put the blinkers on. As a result, I interpreted it as something being wrong with me or that I was broken.

‘When I was finally introduced to the term ‘polyamory’ it blew my mind. I was in my mid-20s and had been in a monogamous relationship for several years, but fell in love with someone else.

‘A friend suggested we try an open relationship and at first I was offended as it’s a term sometimes used for sex addicts.’

But after experimenting with non-monogamy, Dedeker realized it was what she’d been missing, and she’s been trying to change attitudes about it ever since.

She now hosts her podcast with her ex-partner Emily Matlack, 34, and her current partner Jase Lindgren, with whom she was once in a ‘quad’, which also included her once-monogamous ex-boyfriend.

“We were a quad together,” she added. ‘My partner, who I was living with, found Emily on a dating site. I then matched separately with Jase, who was Emily’s partner at the time, and they lived with each other.

Three’s a crowd (and also a relationship): The trio promotes the polyamorous lifestyle and the benefits of having more than one partner

Live, Laugh, Love: Dedeker and Jase are still in a relationship, while Emily has now had one partner for seven years

‘Emily and I hit it off and we essentially became a four-way relationship, which was great. We discussed doing a podcast to talk about our experiences since we were so tired of answering everyone’s questions. The podcast has been expanded to be as inclusive as possible.

‘We want to give people precise, evidence-based advice and suggestions on how to make any and all conditions better. It’s a labor of love.’

The quad itself broke up, but Dedeker, Emily and Jase continued to host the Multiamory podcast together, for which they record a new episode each week. But according to Dedeker, it has not always been plain sailing.

“It was a bad time to start the podcast when the drama in our relationship started to kick in,” she said. ‘Within the polyamorous community, quads are somewhat notorious for being unreliable.’

She added: ‘It was really hard. No one wants to go through a breakup and work with them as a partner at the same time. The stuff we produced on the podcast really helped us put into practice ways of communicating and being compassionate.

Turning a New Page: The Hosts Release a Book – Multiamory: Essential Tools for a Modern Relationships – Designed for Any and All Kinds of Love

A labor of love: The former model and belly dancer is becoming a published author on relationship coaching

‘Fast forward to today, Jase and I are still together and we’re both dating other people. Emily has been in a monogamous relationship for the past seven years. Our experiences have made the podcast more relatable for listeners.’

Although surprising given her role, Dedeker insists that co-host Emily’s return to monogamy has increased the success of the Multiamory Podcast.

‘We can create our own scripts for any relationship. It is not only about sexual relationships, but also friendships and business relationships. Our tapes are far sturdier and healthier as a result. We’re an emotional triad co-parenting a podcast baby.’

Dedeker’s desire to help others find their true path in relationships stems from her own challenges coming out to her parents. Born into a deeply Christian environment, chastity was expected.

She said: ‘I didn’t want to pretend my partners didn’t exist or pick one and ignore the other and then I came out. We had the talk and it was definitely not fun – there were a lot of emotions that came out from both sides.

‘My mum definitely doesn’t want to be the one waving the flag for polyamory, but luckily we will be waving the flag for me being her daughter. I haven’t lost any love.’

After developing a passion for helping others develop a better understanding of polyamory, Dedecker decided to give up her modeling and belly dancing job to pursue a new career in relationship coaching.

“My first experience practicing polyamory failed spectacularly,” she said.

‘It was so painful and difficult, but I still came away believing that this is who I was meant to be. This made me want to reduce shame and stigma and help more people feel more confident and empowered in themselves.’

The podcast hosts are publishing a book titled Multiamory: Essential Tools for a Modern Relationships.

Published on March 14, 2023, it is a communication guide for people in both monogamous and polyamorous partnerships.

Scientific research carried out by Professor Robin Dunbar from the University of Oxford suggests that humans are naturally wired to crave as many close relationships as possible.

The 75-year-old anthropologist created Dunbar’s Number, a model that demonstrates people’s acquaintances from ‘significant other’ to ‘familiar face’.

A person’s desire for many intimate relationships depends on the size of the neocortex in the brain, says the professor – those in polyamorous circles tend to be larger as a result.