Polyamorous couple open up about the ups and downs of life in a throuple

One woman has revealed she is sharing her husband with her college boyfriend – who also served as their bridesmaid – after they all fell in love and started dating, a year before the two even got married.

Angel Bailey, 26, married Tyler Hayes, 29, in May 2022, and her best friend, Sam Vicks, 23, was by her side, but she’s more than just a bridesmaid.

Angel and Tyler started dating in 2018 after swiping right on Tinder, inviting Sam to join their relationship just three years later.

In 2021, Tyler proposed to Angel and the two asked Sam to move in with them and officially become their girlfriend.

Now Tyler and Angel are candid about the struggle of being in a cramp — including everything from navigating their sex lives to dealing with disapproving family members and receiving hate speech.

And despite the comments online, Angel insists her life is better than ever, saying in a recent… Really YouTube video: “Most people are lucky to find one person to love, but we’re lucky to find two.”

Angel and Sam shared a one-time kiss in college, but rekindled their spark at a music festival, and the friends had a threesome with Tyler that same night.

“All three of us went to the festival and just with the music and maybe a little alcohol involved, Sam and I just started kissing,” Angel explained of the night they rekindled their college love.

“And then Tyler said, ‘Well, that’s pretty cool.’ It just kind of developed from there.”

Though the trio initially thought it was a one night affair, they all eventually developed feelings for each other and decided to become a trio – the beginning of a romantic relationship between the three.

And while the throuple is now happier than ever, it hasn’t always been easy.

Angel, Tyler and Sam tried to make their polyamorous relationship work twice after their first threesome, but failed to last more than two weeks.

However, the trio couldn’t let each other go, so revived in 2021 and Sam even moved in with the husband and wife.

Early in their relationship, Angel said she was having a hard time seeing Tyler and Sam together, saying, “I was selfish but worked through my jealousy”

At the beginning of their relationship, Angel said, “We were afraid to open up to each other, it’s intimidating to add a completely different person into your life that you can rely on.

“I was selfish, but I worked through my jealousy. Now they go on dates, we go on dates, and all three of us go on dates.’

The trio also had to come up with a plan for their sex lives. In the bedroom, Angel, Tyler and Sam share one bed, but they don’t often all have sex together.

Instead, two of them take the bedroom, while the other “watches TV, cooks or cleans.”

In addition to figuring out how to combine dating multiple people at once, Tyler, Angel, and Sam had to navigate how to tell their family about their polyamorous relationship.

Sam and Angel’s family found out through the throuples TikTok channel and immediately accepted, but Tyler’s family did not react the same.

A week before Tyler and Angel’s wedding, Tyler’s cousin, who was to be groomsman at their wedding, found out about his polyamorous relationship and decided to end the wedding.

Tyler’s aunt then pulled her daughter out of their marriage — who would become their flower girl.

Fortunately, Tyler’s mom and dad are both very supportive of his relationship, but Tyler noted that he doesn’t “talk to anyone in his extended family” after they expressed their disapproval of his “lifestyle.”

As for hate speech, the trio has received a lot of negative comments from people questioning their relationship, adding that the backlash is a “daily thing.”

The trio noted that they were called “sinners” and were asked if they were from “Alabama.”

They also often hear people say their relationship will “never last” and ask who their “favorite” is within the group.

Despite the hate and disapproval from Tyler’s family members, the trio are doing better than ever and even hope to add Sam to their marriage soon.

Tyler noted that his next move was to “propose to Sam in the next few years.”