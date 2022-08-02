An Italian aristocrat who played in the same polo club as Prince Harry has been charged with acting as a professional hit man accused of having accepted an attack on another criminal.

His arrest appears to have untangled a web of criminal similarities in Rome that intertwine underworld figures with ecclesiastical nicknames, including “The Pope” and “St Peter.”

Matteo Costacurta, 38, is accused of shooting another underworld figure involved in an extortion case in Rome.

He was one of five people arrested when police broke into an encrypted communications network.

The wealthy aristocrat is said to have ties to the Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (NAR), a right-wing terrorist group that killed 85 people when it bombed Bologna Central Station in 1980 during Italy’s lead years.

Costacurta was a member of the Roma Polo Club, founded in the 1930s and the oldest of its kind in Italy.

The Queen was a spectator in her youth before donning the crown, reported The timesand Prince Harry has played polo at the club.

The Rome incident began when Alessio Marzani – another alleged underworld figure – allegedly demanded hush money for hiding drugs belonging to another crime boss and kept quiet about them while he was in prison.

Marzani reportedly asked another person, Daniele Gallarello, for money in exchange for his silence – and demanded €1,000 a month.

Costacurta is accused of accepting a €30,000 payment to carry out an attack on Marzani to stop the extortion.

Police allege that the aristocrat turned to an Albanian crime boss, Elvis Demce, adding that the two tracked down Marzani together.

While one man was holding a gun and the other was driving the motorcycle, two men rushed through the town of Acilia on Oct. 20, 2020, before seeing Mazani, slowing down and shooting him in the chest.

The men beat him on the left side of the chest and in the arm, but the victim was able to take refuge in a building, according to police. La Republica.

A resident opened a door to let him in, while a neighbor called the carabinieri and said he heard shots.

Police found Marzani injured and took him to San Camillo Hospital. He was fired after 45 days.

One of the alleged organizers of the hit was Alessandro Corvesi, a retired professional football player. Police arrested Corvesi after he was allegedly found with 2kg of cocaine.

Costacurta is now on trial, but his lawyer says he has turned his back on the extremist of his youth.

‘Costacurta has recently been in Africa with the nuns who work on the projects of the community of St. Egidio. Does that look like a killer’s profile?’ he said, according to the Corriere della Sera.

But The Times quoted a coordinator of the charity projects in Africa as saying she had never heard of Costacurta.

Judge Andrea Fanelli, who oversees the trial, described Costacurta as having “an evil that seemed to go beyond the economic objectives of his criminal activities.”

He is the scion of a noble Venetian family, and the ongoing business is gaining immense popularity in Italy.