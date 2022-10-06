Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company that has been targeted by election deniers accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County polling stations has been ordered to report to California authorities late next week.

Konnech Corp,s Eugene Yu, 51, was Arrested Tuesday in Michigan’s Meridian Township and an officer of the 55th district court initially ordered him to remain in prison until an extradition hearing. Judge Donald Allen granted Yu’s request for $1 million bail on Thursday, but ordered him to carry a GPS cable, hand over his passport to Michigan authorities and surrender to the state police by Oct. 14. Los Angeles authorities.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said Tuesday that Yu was being held on suspicion of theft of personal identification information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by the DA’s detectives.

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2020, it won a $2.9 million five-year contract with LA County for software to track election workers’ schedules, training, payroll and communications, according to county registrar recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Konnech was required to keep the data in the United States and allow access only to citizens and permanent residents, but instead on servers in the People’s Republic of China, the DA’s Los Angeles office said.

The prosecutor’s office did not specify what information was allegedly taken. But officials said it was just pollsters, not voting machines or vote counts, and the election results didn’t change.

Konnech said in a statement released Tuesday that “any LA County pollster data that Konnech may have had in his possession was provided by LA County and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.” The statement also called Yu’s arrest “unlawful detention.”

Mark Kriger, the attorney representing Yu in Michigan court on Thursday, said Konnech’s director of information technology has consistently said the company has never stored data outside of the US.

The New York Times reported Monday that China-born Konnech and Yu were targeted by claims by election conspiracy theorists that the company had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had provided information on 2 million pollsters.

There was no evidence to support those claims, but Yu received threats and went into hiding, the paper said.

Konnech has contracts with Allen County, Indiana and DeKalb County in Georgia, according to the Times.

Kriger said Thursday that his clients also include St. Louis County and California’s Alameda County and San Francisco County. According to Konnech’s website, the company has 32 customers in North America.

