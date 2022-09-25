Poll shows vast majority Dems want another candidate to run in 2024 with Trump popularity slipping

A majority of Democrats say they want a new leader to run for election in 2024, another sign that Joe Biden could eventually become a one-term president.

Only 35% of Democrats and Democratic-oriented independents want Biden to continue, while the poll suggests the majority, 56%, would like the Democratic party to elect someone else.

The findings were revealed by a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, as speculation mounts that the 79-year-old president – the oldest in US history – will be too old to remain in office.

The lack of zeal for President Biden is not because the Democrats think Biden is doing a terrible job.

In fact, the president’s overall approval rating among Americans of all political affiliations rose from 36 percent in July to 43 percent in September.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans seem to have more excitement for Trump to run again than Democratic voters feel for Biden, although there was also some bad news for the 45th president.

The numbers suggest Republicans and GOP-leaning independents are completely divided on whether Donald Trump should make a third run in the White House.

The poll suggests GOP voters are 47%-46% split over Trump to the nominee.

That level of support is 20 points lower than when he was nominated in 2020, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is touted as a new challenger for the role.

The numbers show that voters of all ideologies want to see new faces in politics.

Last weekend, Biden would not commit to re-election in 2024, although he told CBS News that this is ‘the current plan’

The poll also calculated a 2024 presidential election that would essentially be a repeat of the 2020 vote.

In the hypothetical match-up between the same two contenders, Biden would have the support of 48 percent of poll respondents, while Trump would get 46 percent — in fact, “too close to call.”

Among registered voters, the result changes: 48 percent choose Trump and 46 percent decide to go for Biden.

Trump is still the candidate of choice to take part in this poll, despite 52 percent of Americans saying he should be charged with a felony in a number of federal investigations he now faces.

If Trump opts out, a decision the former president is likely to delay for as long as possible, there are suspicions Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could put his name on the GOP’s ticket.

DeSantis, a combative governor, has used the power of his office to gain national exposure by shunning COVID-19 lockdowns, mocking Biden’s age and abilities, punishing Disney World for its opposition to a new state law that has disrupted discussion. on LGBTQ issues in schools, and recently Venezuelan immigrants are flying from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

Biden has held political events in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and New York in recent weeks.

And before Tropical Storm Ian showed up, he planned to visit Florida at a popular rally in Orlando to show how he could build the case for his reelection.

While former President Donald Trump has long been considered the Republican frontrunner in 2024, recent polls show DeSantis is higher in Florida.

Control of the Senate is up for grabs in the November Midterms. But Republicans are favored by impartial election analysts to wipe out the 221-212 majority of the House of Democrats.

This would give them the power to block Biden’s legislative agenda and launch potentially politically damaging investigations into his administration.

But the fate of the Democrats has improved in recent weeks. A Reuters/Ipsos national poll concluded on Sept. 12 found that 37% of Americans would rather vote for a Democratic congressional candidate, with 34% favoring Republicans and 15% undecided.

The end of Roe v. Wade has fueled support for pro-choice Democrats. Biden’s war efforts in Ukraine appear to be paying off and inflation has eased somewhat, although price hikes still remain unbearably high.

Democrats in close contests in the United States still outperform Biden in polls, and some have expressed concern that appearing with the president in their election will create a referendum on his popularity.

Last weekend, Biden would not commit to being re-elected in 2024, although he said: CBS News that’s the current plan.

“My intention, as I said to start with, is for me to run again,” he said. “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I will run again? That remains to be seen.’

Vice President Kamala Harris polls voters poorly, and moderate California governor Gavin Newsom is currently involved in national politics.

On Saturday, Newsom denied plans to run for president in 2024 or 2028, though few would be surprised if he changed his mind.

On Friday, Republicans unveiled a government sales pitch brimming with promises — but light on details — on a checklist of hot-button issues from crime to immigration and the economy as they seek their way to power in the midterm elections.

With just over 40 days left until the nationwide polls that decide who controls Congress, the “Commitment to America” ​​marks the party’s first attempt to formally shape a concrete policy agenda beyond just hammering on president. Joe Biden.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has criticized Republicans’ “wholeheartedly committed commitment” to Trumpism, accusing them of criminalizing women’s health care and threatening democracy.

Meanwhile, Biden has dismissed the “Commitment to America” ​​as a “thin set of policy goals with few details” that illustrated the MAGA movement’s hold on Republicans.

The president has tried to keep abortion at the top of the agenda as he pledged to sign nationwide protections into law in the event of major Democratic gains in Congress.

“Americans can choose,” the president said at a meeting of the largest American teachers’ union in Washington. Abortion, guns and health care are all “on the ballot” in November, he said.