Poll shows even DEMOCRATS are worried about Biden’s mental fitness after his ‘Where’s Jackie’ gaffe

More than two-thirds of voters are concerned about Joe Biden’s mental health — a figure growing in the run-up to the midterm elections after the president’s biggest blunder yet forgetting that a congressman had died.

Sixty-four percent of American adults say they are somewhat or very concerned about the president’s mental well-being, according to a new Problem and Insights/TIPP Poll.

The figure is 5 percent higher than in the same survey in August.

Almost all of the waning confidence in Biden’s mental acuity came from his own party. In August, just 39 percent of Democratic respondents expressed concern — a figure that grew 13 points to 52 percent in the latest poll.

The biggest difference in the two-month gap between the polls is a speech honoring a program aimed at ending hunger in the US, in which President Biden publicly tried to locate late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died tragically in a car accident involving two staffers in August.

Donald Trump has benefited from the latest flu, which appears to be causing a shift among those previously unconcerned about the president’s mental state and frequent gaffes.

The new poll shows that 15 percent of adults are “not at all concerned” about Biden’s mental health — and another 15 percent say they are “not very concerned.” The overall numbers of those not concerned are down 9 percent from August, when 39 percent of respondents said they were not worried about Biden’s mental state.

In August, just 2 percent said they weren’t sure about the president’s mental fitness, but that figure grew to 5 percent in October — a shift to those who have doubts.

Trump now has a professional wrestling-style video compilation of Biden’s many blunders during his ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies.

The two-minute video, played Saturday at the former president’s rally in Nevada, featured a clip of Biden calling on Walorski to praise her for her efforts to end hunger and food insecurity.

“Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked, despite the GOP representative and two of her staffers dying in a head-on collision in Indiana this summer.

Next to Biden, letters appear on the screen with a crudely worded reminder: “Pssst….Jackie is dead.”

Biden reportedly later apologized to Walorski’s family in a more private setting.

Trump rolled out the video Saturday night as the crowd roared with the voiceover opening the two-minute video with, “Let’s get ready to bumble!” – a play on WWE announcer Michael Buffer’s signature phrase.

The former president has shown similar clips and images at past meetings, such as his recent event in Michigan, but Saturday’s video appears to be one of the longest and most carefully produced.

Furious at the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents on Saturday night, Trump attacked Biden’s mental acuity and again accused him of leading the federal government in a politicized investigation.

Trump told Biden supporters: ‘He can’t speak clearly, he can’t think clearly’ before introducing his two-minute WWE-esque blooper reel video

At one point, Biden shouted that he seemed to forget that GOP representative Jackie Walorski had died

That’s despite the White House and the president himself denying any role in the investigation or the August 8 FBI raid that brought it to the fore.

“You could put together the five worst presidents in American history, and they wouldn’t have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two short years,” Trump told supporters.

He claimed, “When Biden hears me speak, he knows he can’t fight back but try to get me through these prosecutors.”

“That’s the only way he might get me, I don’t think he can, first of all we didn’t do anything wrong. It helps if you haven’t done anything wrong after six years,” Trump said, apparently referring to the numerous investigations against him.

“He can’t speak clearly, he can’t think clearly, so he says to the police, ‘You have to do something about this man, he’s killing me.’

Trump then asked the audience, “So we made a short video, do you want to see it?”

Walorski, who was supported by Trump before she died, died earlier this year

The video that follows shows Biden’s language and verbal struggles, interspersed with clips of him tripping down the Air Force One stairs and First Lady Jill Biden helping him put on a jacket.

All the while, the worn-out 1991 song “Get Ready for This” by 2 Unlimited plays in the background.

Trump supporters chanted “Joe’s got to go” as the video ended.

He is the latest critic of the 79-year-old president to come down to his awkward slip on Walorski, who had supported Trump before she died.

The White House’s handling of the issue sparked a storm of criticism from much of the media.

During her regular press conference after Biden’s event, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refused to call it a mistake when multiple reporters asked.

She repeatedly told them that Biden brought up the late congressman because she was “top of mind.”

Biden apologized to Walorski’s family for the incident, according to the South Bend Tribune in Indiana.

They met him in the Oval Office during a bill signing in Walorski’s honor.

Her older brother, Keith Walorski, told the outlet that the president had been “extremely courteous.”

‘He brought the ‘Where’s Jackie?’ commented and basically said, ‘I’m sorry it turned out like this’, and that it was actually a misstep. He was the one who brought it up, he apologized and we basically told him we were fine, we didn’t regret that,” Keith said.