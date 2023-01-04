Poll: NY Consumer Confidence Stable, Outpacing National

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment now stands at 72.3, up 1.5 points from its last measurement in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest poll from Siena College Research Institute (SCRI). New York’s overall consumer confidence index is 12.6 points against the national index of 59.7.

The current index rose nearly 3 points to 66.7 and the futures index rose nearly 1 point, taking New York’s benchmark for future expectations from 75.2 last quarter to 75.9 today. Both state and national indices are all up nearly 1 to just under 3 points.

Overall confidence remains higher in New York than nationwide. New York’s confidence in the future is just above the break-even point of balanced optimism and pessimism and 16 points higher than the national confidence in the future.

(Data provided by SCRI)

“Consumer confidence in both New York and the United States rose slightly in the fourth quarter, with the NY index continuing to outperform the country nearly 13 points,” said Don Levy, director of SCRI. “While Democrats and New York City residents score more optimistic than pessimistic, the biggest increases in sentiment this quarter were among Republicans – up nearly 8 points – and Upstaters – up more than 6 points. , food prices and political uncertainty may explain the current sentiment reading in NY remaining more than 20 points below pre-pandemic levels Yet demand for major consumer goods is the strongest, especially for cars/trucks, at more than 25% the highest since the fall of ’19.”

In the fourth quarter of 2022, buying plans for cars and trucks were higher than in the third quarter. There were no purchase plans for major home improvements, furniture, consumer electronics and homes.

Sixty-six percent of all New Yorkers say current gas prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Seventy-nine percent of state residents report that the amount of money they spend on groceries has a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.