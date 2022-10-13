Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

Americans across the political spectrum say misinformation is fueling political extremism and hate crime, according to a new poll reflecting broad and significant concerns about false and misleading claims in the run-up to next month’s midterm elections.

About three-quarters of American adults say misinformation leads to more extreme political views and behaviors such as cases of violence based on race, religion or gender. That’s according to a poll by the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

“We are now at a point where the misinformation is so bad that you can trust very little from what you read in the media or social media,” said Indianapolis Republican Brett Reffeitt, 49, who participated in the study. “It’s all about getting clicks, not the truth, and it’s the extremes that grab the attention.”

The Pearson Institute/AP-NORC survey shows that Americans, regardless of their political ideology, agree disinformation leaves a mark on the country.

Overall, 91% of adults say the spread of misinformation is a problem, and 74% say it’s a major problem. Only 8% say that misinformation is not a problem at all.

A large majority of both parties — 80% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans — say misinformation reinforces extreme political views, the survey found. Similarly, 85% of Democrats and 72% of Republicans say misinformation increases hate crime, including gender, religion, or race-motivated violence.

Overall, 77% of respondents think misinformation increases hate crime, while 73% say it reinforces extreme political views.

“This is not a sustainable course,” said independent Rob Redding, 46, of New York City. Redding, who is Black, said he fears misinformation will lead to more political polarization and violent hate crimes. “People are denying how dangerous and divisive this situation is.”

About half say they believe misinformation leads people to become more politically engaged.

About 7 in 10 Americans say they are at least somewhat concerned that they have been exposed to misinformation, although less than half said they were so concerned that they were responsible for spreading it.

That matches previous polls that have found people are more likely to blame others than take responsibility for spreading misinformation.

Half of American adults also believe that misinformation reduces trust in government.

“Just because it’s on the internet doesn’t mean it’s true,” said 74-year-old Shirley Hayden, a Republican from Orange, Texas. “A lot of it is opinions and a lot of it is just a problem. I don’t believe any of it anymore.”

The poll shows that Americans who view disinformation as a major problem are more likely to say it contributes to extreme political beliefs and distrust of the government than those who don’t. They are also more likely to try to reduce the spread of misinformation by making claims from multiple sources or checking websites for facts.

Overall, about three-quarters of adults say they’ve decided not to share something on social media, at least some of the time because they don’t want to spread misinformation, including about half who usually do. Similar percentages regularly check the news sources they come across and check other sources of information to make sure they don’t encounter misinformation.

Only 28% of Americans “mostly” consult fact-checking sites or tools, although another 35% sometimes do. About a third say they almost never or never do this.

“My Facebook page is full of this stuff. I see it on TV. I see it everywhere,” 63-year-old Democrat Charles Lopez of the Florida Keys said of the misinformation he is facing. “Nobody does research to find out if something is fake or not.”

Whether it is lies about the 2020 elections or the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, COVID-19 conspiracy theories or disinformation about the Russian invasion of Ukraineonline misinformation is held responsible for increased political polarization, distrust of institutions even violence in the real world.

The spread of misinformation in recent decades has coincided with the rise of social media and the decline in traditional, often local journalism outlets.

The results of the Pearson Institute/AP-NORC survey came as no surprise to Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise, a media literacy initiative launched by the Poynter Institute that equips individuals with defenses in the fight against misinformation.

“You have uncertainty, polarization, the decline of local news: it’s a perfect storm that has caused a flood of misinformation,” Mahadevan said.

According to Helen Lee Bouygues, founder and president of the Paris-based Reboot Foundation, which researches and promotes critical thinking in the internet age, people can teach themselves to recognize misinformation and avoid falling for questionable claims.

First, rely on a variety of trusted, established sources for news and fact checkssaid Bouygues.

She also encouraged people to double-check claims that appear to be intended to play on emotions such as anger or fear, and think twice about reposting content based on loaded language, personal attacks, or false comparisons. .

“There are steps people can take — simple steps — to protect themselves,” Bouygues said.

Lopez, the Florida survey respondent, said he has lost friends after pushing back misinformation they posted online and that new laws are needed to force tech companies to do more to tackle misinformation. Perhaps that will happen, he said, if voters can break the fog of misinformation ahead of next month’s election.

“You can always have hope,” Lopez said. “We will see what happens after these elections. Perhaps you would like to call me back then.”

Associated Press writer Nuha Dolby in New York contributed to this report.

The poll of 1,003 adults was conducted Sept. 9-12 using a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

