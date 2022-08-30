Poll: More than half of Democratic voters do not think Biden should stand for re-election in 2024

More than half of Democratic voters believe that President Joe Biden should not run for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll shows.

Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former President Donald Trump should run for a second term again, and also believe he would win if he did — suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by supporters of the party.

Despite the 79-year-old Biden scoring high on several qualities, 56 percent of the more than 1,000 Democratic voters surveyed said the current president should step aside and let another candidate run in the 2024 election.

The vast majority of Democrats agreed that Biden has significant government experience (92%), deep policy knowledge and expertise (86%), is focused on bringing the country together (85%) and fighting for the people he represents (83%).

Most Democratic voters also believe Biden could win if he were to run again, with three in five saying they think he would run out of the 2024 election as president.

But despite these qualities, only 44 percent said they should run for a second term — a sentiment consistent across all age groups and ideologies present among the 1,034 Democratic voters who were interrogated by IPSOS for USA Today.

Republicans, on the other hand, have more confidence in Trump, with 59 percent saying he should flee again, versus just 41 percent saying he should bow.

The results clearly show that GOP voters still see Trump as the leader of their favored party and believe he has the qualities needed to become the next president.

The majority see Trump as willing to use whatever tools he has at his disposal to get things done (90%) as someone who fights for the people he represents (87%) and as someone who fights against “awakened companies.” ‘ and abolish culture (86%).

The GOP voters surveyed were also more confident that Trump could win in 2024 than their Democratic counterparts about a Biden victory, with four in five of 800 Republican voters saying the former president would win an election.

This was consistent across most of the demographics covered in the poll, but among people who find the Republican party views more conservative than theirs (75%), there is less confidence in Trump.

Regardless of who ends up on the ballot for the Republican Party, the most important quality GOP voters look for in a leader is someone who stands up for the freedom and dignity of all Americans.

More than eight in ten GOP voters surveyed (82%) said Trump possesses that quality.

Aside from the rivalry between Biden and Trump, the poll also looked more broadly at how the two parties are viewed, and what issues Americans face today are a higher priority among the voters of the various parties.

Of all Americans, the poll found, the Democratic party is seen as more inclusive and willing to compromise than the GOP. The Democrats are also seen as having greater legislative effectiveness, with a two-to-one advantage.

The Republican party, meanwhile, is seen as stronger on crime and economics, the two issues of most concern to the public right now, according to the results.

Overall, 46 percent of Americans see inflation and rising costs as the top problems facing the country right now. However, the parties are divided on how important they consider this issue, with 58 percent of Republicans saying it is the most important.

In comparison, 34 percent of Democrats say inflation is the most important — 40 percent say gun violence (the number one problem among Democrats) and 35 percent say climate change (the second most important problem among Democrats).

Only 11 percent of GOP voters polled said gun violence was the top issue, and only 7 percent of Republicans polled said climate change.

Those surveyed were allowed to select three topics from a list of 17, which also included healthcare, immigration, Covid-19, abortion, taxes and social inequality.

Terrorism was seen as the least important issue for all Americans (5%). Republican voters saw social inequality as the least important issue (2%), while Democratic voters chose opioid or drug addiction and terrorism (both at 5%).