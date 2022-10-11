Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US’s international outlook has undergone a major shift in recent years, a new poll shows, with a majority now expecting US relations with allies to remain the same or improve, but US dealings with traditional opponents such as Russia and North America Korea will only become more hostile.

Two years after the Biden administration, the assessments look very different from four years ago, at about the same point in the Trump administration. According to a poll by the Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 60% of American adults say relations with adversaries will deteriorate, up from 26% four years ago. Only 21% say relations with allies will deteriorate, compared to 46% then.

Overall, 39% expect the country’s global position to deteriorate, compared to 48% who said in 2018. Crucially, the United States’ own highly divisive domestic politics can affect views on the country’s position abroad. affects.

“These results really show that it’s partisanship,” said Sheila Kohanteb, political scientist and executive director of the Pearson Institute’s Global Forum for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.

In terms of the opinions expressed by people in the US about US transactions abroad, the most important factor is “the political bloc holding on to the political bloc,” Kohanteb said.

Four years ago, three quarters of Democrats expected the US position in the world to suffer. Now about that same percentage sees stability or improvement in the near future. In comparison, about 6 in 10 Republicans predicted improvements in 2018; now that same percentage expects the current government to stumble.

Other countries are probably “laughing at us, waiting for us to fall apart,” said Kristy Woodard, a 30-year-old Republican in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She said she saw the economy and US leadership as suffering under President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think we really have allies anymore because the United States is just a joke right now,” Woodard said.

But David Dvorin, a 49-year-old Democrat in Pittsburgh who works as a pricing specialist, said Biden gained respect abroad by rallying international allies to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine has shown the leadership of the Biden administration that it can hold most of Europe together,” Dvorin said.

Still, as Russia ramps up its attack on Ukraine, tensions with China over Taiwan and other issues mount, and the US confronts North Korea and Iran over those countries’ nuclear programs, similar percentages of Republicans and Democrats say relations with opponents in the following year.

The Pearson Institute/AP-NORC survey also shows strong support for a US foreign policy that protects women and minorities around the world – although few people think the US is a do-gooder by protecting those same interests at home.

Majorities of US adults said they see preventing discrimination against women and minorities around the world as an important goal of US foreign policy and that the US government has an important responsibility to protect the rights of those groups. And 78% of people in the United States believe that the US should withhold financial support from other countries that fail to protect the rights of women and minority groups.

However, only about 1 in 5 American adults believe the country is the world leader in protecting the rights of women and racial, ethnic and religious minorities, or LGBTQ people. Many think the US is one of the countries that is doing well, but about a third say there are other countries that are doing better.

Rick Reinesch, 61, of Austin, Texas, who works as a project manager for a consultancy and describes himself as a Democratic-oriented political independent, calls protecting the freedoms of women and minorities abroad “essential” to the U.S.

But growing Republican and Democratic divisions domestically means Americans’ performance on that score is a “mixed bag,” with rights deteriorating in states most affected by former President Donald Trump’s dismissive view, he said.

Chris Ormsby, 53, of Edmond, Oklahoma, a higher education administrator who describes himself as politically independent, pointed to women’s rights in Iran, where women are leading the way in weeks of protests sparked by government demands that women have to cover their hair , such as among the rights issues play abroad.

“Maybe we can take more proactive steps abroad,” Ormsby said. But “I think there are other things to worry about, nuclear proliferation and things like that.” He called slowing climate change by moving the world away from fossil fuels a priority for US policy abroad.

All of that creates an odd split for those charged with shaping U.S. human rights protection policies, said Kohanteb, the Pearson Institute official.

“U.S. policy is not as adamant about protecting our own rights as Americans think we should be abroad,” she said.

____

Dolby reports this from New York.

____

The poll of 1,003 adults was conducted Sept. 9-12 using a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The sampling margin of error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

PART: