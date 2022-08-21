Polka dots are back this season – with a new, sophisticated twist

For such a simple pattern, polka dots are extremely versatile. Rarely completely out of fashion, every few years they enjoy a real revival.

This is one of those moments.

How do you look more Pretty Woman than Minnie Mouse? The trick is to keep it mature. Polka dots are a playful print and if you want to stay sophisticated you need to cut back the frills, tone down the colors and be a little more reserved on the skin showing off the front.

Dress, £375, L.K. Bennett; shoes, £188, Reiss; earrings, £30, susancaplan.co.uk

Polka dots make a bold statement and when paired with a trendy cut such as wide, high-waisted palazzo pants like these from Mango, or glamorous daytime pajamas from Kate Spade, the result can be both confident and powerful.

Even feminine pink looks edgy on Mango’s flowy polka dot trouser suit in the same fuchsia.

Shirt and trousers, £220 each, Kate Spade; shoes, £229, LK Bennett; bag, £105, islarisa.com; earrings, £45, Susan Caplan

Left: Jacket, £35.99, Pants, £29.99, Mango; top, £94.50, Me + Em, shoes, £100, dune london.com. Right: Dress, £110, Somerset by Alice Temperley at John Lewis; sweater, £25, Marks & Spencer; shoes, £169, pretty ballerinas; bag, £75, Anthropology

Doing polka dots right comes down to what you wear them with. The pussy bow blouse — though famously popular with Margaret Thatcher and, more recently, Liz Truss — can look a little more chic if you pair a polka-dot version, like Me + Em’s, with a rakish Reiss suit.

Jacket, £268, Trousers, £150, Reiss; blouse, £250, Me+Em; shoes, £229, LK Bennett; bag, £350, Kate Spade

You don’t have to worry about clashing prints, because polka dots go well with other patterns. Throw a striped sweater over a summer dress from Somerset by Alice Temperley.

Left: Dress, £139, ronddzo.com; hat, £210, camillaking.co.uk; shoes, £100, Dune London; earrings, £35, Susan Caplan. Right: Top, £99, Skirt, £89, Mint Velvet; earrings, £100, carousel jewelry; gloves, £32, Anthropologie

As always, accessories are essential to brighten up a look. Elegant heels in a color that picks up the polka dots are a foolproof approach, but why not indulge in Anthropologie’s long polka-dot evening gloves with a fabulous cocktail dress, or a Spanish-style bolero hat as a nod to the flowy flamenco layers of a Ro & Zo halterneck? This is how you earn your fashion stripes in places…