POLITICO-Harvard poll: Gun policies, along with abortion, inflation and economy, are top concern for voters

The poll's margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.





The poll results come as candidates hold their post-Labor Day pitch, looking for issues that will motivate voters in what appears to be a closer-than-expected election. Democrats have wiped out the GOP advantage to control the Senate and Republicans may end up with a slim majority in the House.

That gun policy takes precedence over abortion defies conventional wisdom, overturning Supreme Court decision in June Roe v. Wade and allowing abortion to be virtually banned in nearly half the country, this cycle would be Democrats’ best rallying cry to counter Republicans with high gas and food prices as symbols of an economy that is off track . While the poll confirms that abortion is crucial, it also shows that it’s not the only way Democrats can get support.

One possible explanation for the results, with issues like criminal justice reform and climate change at the bottom of the list, is that respondents were asked to describe determinants of who they plan to vote for in the upcoming elections, not necessarily issues of concern. long-term importance to them, said Robert Blendon, professor emeritus of health policy and political analysis at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“We expected this huge increase in abortions, but the gun thing was a total shock,” he said. “What I think we have are people responding to the most glaring short-term problems. … The school shootings of the past six months have left people really concerned about the weapons that are available.”

President Joe Biden made gun safety the focus of a recent stump speech, Safer Community Actand with an emphasis on how, in particular, children are often victims of gun violence.

“Think of the devastation that has taken place,” Biden said in Pennsylvania, which has a competitive Senate and governor races. “We must act for all those children who are shot every day on our streets and who never make the news.”

The spate of shootings in schools and public places is likely driving voter reactions, Blendon said.

“That changes the way people think about it,” he said. “The school [shootings] scare people. It’s not just parents, it’s grandparents. It’s that kids can buy these guns and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The immediacy of the threat and a sense of helplessness make the problem akin to inflation for many people, Blendon said.

“It’s not an abstract concept,” he said.

Overall, the survey provides good news for Democrats, Blendon said, as concerns that fuel Republican voters — such as gas prices and inflation — may ease in the coming months, while issues like abortion and gun policies won’t be resolved in November.

“If inflation declines and gas prices fall, that’s a real help… for Democrats,” he said, as voters are likely to switch to other things like health care, guns and abortion, which tend to become more Democratic-oriented voters. .

Health care remains a top priority for many voters, and more than a third say it is “extremely important” in their November considerations. And the vast majority of those are concerned with the cost of health care and medicine, as opposed to other things like access to medical care or the uninsured rate.

Healthcare costs and prescription drug prices can have an inordinate impact during periods of high inflation when Americans face sticker shock across a range of items and are more sensitive to cost.

Even so, abortion can still prove to be particularly noticeable in some close-knit races. In a similar 2018 POLITICO-Harvard poll, abortion ranked 11th out of 15 issues; in 2020, it tied for 14th place out of 19 songs. That’s a much bigger shift in attitude than gun policy, which went from seventh in 2020 to third in 2022.

The poll also showed a large gender gap when it comes to abortion: More than half of women said it is extremely important in how they will vote, compared to 36 percent of men.





And in some swing states, women significantly outnumber men in new records. In Wisconsin, for example, women have since registered 15.6 percent more men than men roe fell, according to Democratic Voter Data Company TargetSmart. In Michigan, women outnumber men by 8.1 percent and Democrats outnumber Republicans by 18 percent.

Those numbers give credence to one key conclusion from the poll: turnout is key. “If you have a Republican turnout, those problems are [inflation and the economy] will dominate,” Blendon said. “If you’re a Democrat and want to increase turnout, talk about abortion, guns and health care.”

The survey, which was conducted from Aug. 5 to 22, also found that about two-thirds of voters who said abortion was "extremely important" said Congress should pass a federal law protecting abortion rights, while 20 percent believe it should. this to the states and 15 percent were in favor of a national ban. Notably, 62 percent of Republicans who said abortion was an "extremely important" issue to them said the procedure should be allowed in rape or incest cases, and 50 percent of those Republicans believe it should be allowed. if there is evidence of a serious birth defect.





Indiana, the only state to date to adopt a new abortion restriction since roe fell, allowed for rape and incest waivers. In South Carolina, which is the second state to pass a new anti-abortion law, a House committee has passed legislation after a vote to lift exceptions for incest and rape, although legislative observers say it’s unlikely without the exemptions. will be adopted.

Much lower on the list of “extremely important” issues were Covid-19 (16 percent) and the war in Ukraine (9 percent), which makes sense for Blendon, who suggested those issues are more abstract for most people, many of whom base their upcoming vote on issues affecting their lives now.

“Americans don’t lose their lives” [in Ukraine],” he said. “People are not passionate about their support for that.”

Tucker Doherty contributed to this report.