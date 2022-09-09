Politicians who dared call for Putin to face treason charges are summoned for police interrogation 

Local politicians in Russia who dared to summon Vladimir Putin for treason and be forced out of office were summoned for police questioning today.

The councilors in Smolninskoye, a district of St. Petersburg, could face fines or even jail time under draconian laws punishing criticisms of the armed forces and Russian authorities.

They had complained that Putin’s war with Ukraine resulted in the death or mutilation of young soldiers, and that Russia caused enormous economic and political damage.

The politicians say they have petitioned Russia’s parliament to find Putin guilty of “high treason” and oust him.

One of those subpoenaed by the police, Nikita Yuferev, 34, said he and six other councilors had been told to appear for questioning.

Another councilor, Dmitry Palyuga, 35, had said Putin’s war “damages the security of Russia and its citizens.”

The anti-war councilors claimed they had a quorum at a special session.

But Grigory Rankov, head of Smolninskoye’s government, claimed today that the group acted illegally by petitioning the state duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The demand to indict Putin was a “provocation” and an “attempt to discredit the council,” he said.

The councilors were present at the police station today, represented by a lawyer.

It was not immediately clear what action would be taken against them.

Among others who called Putin a “traitor” were Radislav Poluykov and Dmitry Baltrukov.

Since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine six months ago, his forces have suffered heavy casualties in men and equipment while being brought to a virtual standstill after occupying about a fifth of the country.

Precision strikes conducted by Ukrainian forces using high-tech Western weapons are undermining Russia’s ability to fight and Moscow is turning to outdated weapons as supplies of more modern equipment run out.

And on Friday, swiftly advancing Ukrainian troops came down on the main rail line supplying Vladimir Putin’s troops in the east after the sudden collapse of part of Moscow’s frontline – causing the most dramatic shift in the war’s momentum since the first. to soften.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “good news” on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine and said his army had recaptured some cities and towns from Russia — as much as 385 square miles of territory.

“One of the stated goals of the Russian president is to demilitarize Ukraine, and we see the exact opposite happening,” Payuga told The Insider this week, before he and his fellow councilors were called for questioning.

“Not that we fully support President Putin’s goals, but simply within his own rhetoric he is damaging the security of the Russian Federation.

‘We want to show people that they exist’ [democratic representatives] who disagree with the current course and think Putin is harming Russia.

“We want to show people that we’re not afraid to talk about it.”

The local politicians understand that their demand has no chance of success in the Duma, the House of Representatives that Putin’s henchmen control.

Nevertheless, they continued with the question. ‘It is very important to show that there are people who do not agree’ [with the war]said Yuferev. “We are in Russia and with quite a few of us,” he said.

The demand for treason against Putin was pushed through by ten councilors who attended out of 20, enough for a quorum.

The vote was seven in favor with three abstentions.

The councilors’ demand that Putin be charged with treason for his war in Ukraine is a rare case of open opposition to the war. Those who have criticized Putin’s invasion often died under mysterious circumstances, or risked 15 years in prison.

Last week, the president from a Russian oil company that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was found dead under suspicious circumstances after falling from a sixth-floor window of a Moscow hospital.

Ravil Maganov, 67, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died at the scene after falling from a window on the sixth floor of Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital around 7:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 1.

Russian state media were quick to say his death was a suicide, but law enforcement sources said there was no suicide note and there were no CCTV cameras on the part of the building where Maganov fell.

Lukoil, chaired by Maganov, was one of the few major Russian companies to call for an end to fighting in Ukraine after Moscow was invaded.

In a statement in the days after the invasion, the Lukoil administration called for an “immediate” end to the fighting and expressed its condolences to those affected by the “tragedy”.

And seven months later, Maganov is found dead after falling from the hospital window.

His death is the latest of a number of top Russian officials who have died under suspicious circumstances in recent months – with many mysteriously falling from windows.

Maganov is now also part of a series of Russian energy tycoons who were murdered under suspicious circumstances.

In May, billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former chief executive of energy giant Lukoil, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The oligarch, who owned a lucrative shipping company, was reportedly treated with toad venom — in an incision made in his skin.

Shortly after, Subbotin had a heart attack and was given a sedative of the herb valerian.