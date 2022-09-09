Politicians and religious leaders share their funny, private memories of the Queen

<!–

Theresa May was the unlikely comedic first turn in parliament today as politicians and religious leaders shared their heartwarming personal memories of the Queen after her death.

The former prime minister, known for her serious attitude, had MPs laughing when she told of an incident involving a rogue cheese at a Balmoral picnic.

She was among a number of MPs who mixed good, light-hearted memories with the more sombre tributes that followed the monarch’s death yesterday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury also made a dry remark about his “determination” when he recounted in the Lords the experience of a winter barbecue with the Royal Family at Sandringham. He also commented on her “dry sense of humour,” adding, “The Church of England was quite capable of giving her material.”

The Maidenhead MP said: ‘Her Majesty loved the countryside, and she was sober and a woman of common sense.

‘I remember a picnic in Balmoral, which took place in one of the bothies on the estate. The baskets came out of the castle, and we all feasted on putting the food and drink on the table.

“I got some cheese, put it on a plate and put it on the table. The cheese fell to the floor. I had to make a decision in a split second.’

Ms May paused as MPs burst out laughing and added: ‘I picked up the cheese, put it on the plate and put it on the table. I turned and saw that all my movements had been watched very carefully by Her Majesty the Queen.

‘I looked at her. She looked at me and she just smiled. And the cheese stayed on the table.’

Afterwards, Ms Andrea Leadsom, the former minister, shared her own experience with the Queen at Christmas.

Talking about a visit to Sandringham in January for a Privy Council meeting, she told MPs: ‘I remember the Queen saying she’d had a busy Christmas. And I suggested her family finally not have to pause Christmas lunch for the Queen’s speech.

“Which she told me they sure did. As we all said, the family paused Christmas lunch and watched the Queen’s speech and Princess Charlotte ran to the TV screen and said “Look there’s gan-gan”. Heart warming.’

In the Lords, The Most Rev caused Justin Welby to laugh when he talked about having barbecues in January at the late Queen’s country estate, Sandringham in Norfolk.

He said: ‘One of the greatest privileges of sitting on these benches is that within a year or so of becoming a diocesan bishop you are invited to Sandringham for a weekend and go there, often in January, for a barbecue – steadfastness . ‘

He continued, “And you’ve been given the tremendous gift of being able to spend time with Her Majesty, with her family, with the jigsaw puzzle and all the other things out there.

“Thus, on behalf of these benches, I know from the conversations we have with each other that there is a deep sense of personal grief and an even deeper sense of the significance of the virtues of the late Queen’s characteristics.”

The top cleric caused even more laughter when he added, “She had a dry sense of humor and the ability to recognize the absurd. The Church of England was quite capable of giving its material. But she never did that at the expense of others.

“Her memory when I last saw her in June was as sharp as it could have ever been. She remembered meetings from 40, 50 years ago and learned lessons from that time to talk about today and what we needed to learn.’