Politician slaps a woman MP in Senegal parliament, sparking brawl

A violent brawl broke out in Senegal’s parliament after an opposition male lawmaker punched a female colleague in the face, television footage showed, amid growing bitterness between ruling and opposition politicians.

During a budget presentation on Thursday, opposition member Massata Samb walked over and punched Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, sparking a flurry of scuffles.

Gniby threw a chair back at Samb before another MP tackled her to the ground. The session was suspended because politicians exchanged blows, accusations and insults.

Tensions between ruling and opposition politicians have increased since July’s parliamentary elections saw the ruling party lose its comfortable majority, damaged in part by concerns that President Macky Sall will seek a third term in office in 2024.

Sall has declined to clarify whether he intends to run for a third term, a move the opposition says would go against term limits and an earlier promise.

Supporters of Sall, age 60, are calling for a constitutional reform that will turn back the clock so he can walk again.

Another scuffle erupted in September when Parliament met for the first time post-election as lawmakers battled for control of the House.

Samb addressed the assembly on Thursday about comments Gniby made over the weekend criticizing a spiritual leader who opposed a third Sall term.

“Mr. President, a deputy has stood in front of this stand to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader]’ said Samb.

Gniby scoffed at his comments and stated that she didn’t care, after which Samb walked over and hit her.

Footage of the battle has been widely shared on social media, sparking debates about violence against women.