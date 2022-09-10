Political leaders past and present including SIX ex-Prime Ministers line up at Accession Council

<!–

All British political leaders past and present have gathered in one place at a historic moment as Charles III is officially proclaimed king.

The country’s six former prime ministers and opposition leaders are at the Accession Council in St James’s Palace today to confirm the new king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Former Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson took the front row of the ceremony.

They were joined by former opposition leader Ed Miliband, who led the Labor Party from 2010 to 2015, and Neil Kinnock, who did the same between 1983 and 1992. Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg also joined the Council this morning.

Members of the Royal Family and new Prime Minister Liz Truss are also in attendance, as well as current Labor Party leader Keir Starmer.

The country’s political leaders, old and new, joined the chorus of “God Save The King” to show their support for the new monarch.

Former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Boris Johnson, who resigned as Prime Minister earlier this week, chatted enthusiastically in the front row as they waited for the ceremony to begin.

Tony Blair also spoke with Keir Starmer prior to the proclamation, while Theresa May was seen with her predecessor David Cameron.

Charles automatically became Britain’s new monarch after the death of his mother at age 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, but the Accession Council – a body of advisers dating back to the time of the Norman kings – is today formally announcing its role in a ceremony televised for the first time.

Camilla, Queen Consort, William, Prince of Wales and 250 other dignitaries, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Lord Chancellor, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the Prime Minister, the Lord Privy Seal, the Lord Great Chamberlain, the Earl Marshal and the Lord President to sign the proclamation.

Britain’s six former Prime Ministers arrived at the ceremony together this morning, along with Baroness Scotland (front right)