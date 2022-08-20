Polish leader backs Finland’s party-loving PM Sanna Marin

<!–

The Polish leader defended Finland’s party-loving prime minister today, saying he was “very happy” to see her enjoying a night out.

Sanna Marin has made headlines around the world after she was caught on video during a raucous evening on the town with friends.

Yesterday, she insisted that “everyone needs a fun and relaxed night out” and that she should let her hair down after spending most of her time juggling the responsibilities of governing and being a mother.

The 36-year-old, who is married, added that “nothing inappropriate” happens in the clip where she dances hip-to-hip with male pop singer Olavi Uusivirta at 4am in Helsinki’s Klubi nightclub, and said her only regret is that “private” videos had reached the public domain.

Ms Marin said she has also undergone a drug test to prove her innocence after more footage was taken earlier in the evening and leaked yesterday of her dancing with friends in a house while someone shouts “meh gang” in the background.

“Flour” is Finnish slang often used to refer to cocaine. Ms Marin said she has never used drugs in her life and that she did not see anyone use them on the night out in question, which stretched from the evening of Saturday, August 6, until the early hours of Sunday, 7.

Now her Polish colleague has shot her on the defensive, claiming she had a good reason to go out and celebrate because her country is joining NATO.

Sanna Marin is under renewed pressure today over a wild night out earlier this month after footage surfaced showing her dancing intimately with a mystery man at a nightclub

Ms. Marin is seen in white jeans (center) dancing with friends at Klubi, a chic nightclub attached to a restaurant complex in central Helsinki

Now her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki has shot her on the defensive, insisting she had good reason to celebrate as her country joins NATO

“The prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland has joined NATO,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference when asked about the videos.

“So if the Prime Minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia (vodka) on this occasion and danced because of it, there’s nothing terrible about that.”

NATO’s 30 allies signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland last month, joining the nuclear-armed alliance once all member states have ratified the decision.

Poland has strongly supported Finland’s membership of the alliance.

Morawiecki is an economist and historian who was heavily involved in anti-communist movements in his youth and has been the prime minister of Poland since 2017.

Recently, in a scathing opinion, he accused the European Union of ‘imperialist’ behavior towards smaller member states.

In the article shared via Germany’s Welt news website, Morawiecki claimed that the most powerful EU countries are behind a cover of democracy and instead rule the European bloc as members of an “oligarchy.”

“Political practice has shown that the positions of Germany and France are more important than all others… So we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which the strongest hold the power,” he declared.

The prime minister, whose nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government has repeatedly clashed with Brussels over rule of law issues, also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had highlighted the EU’s shortcomings.

In a similar article published in The Spectator, Morawiecki argued that Russia would have already conquered Ukraine and used its gas supply to threaten all of Europe if other EU member states had mirrored Germany’s behavior.

“If all of Europe followed Germany’s voice … the continent’s reliance on Russian gas – which today Putin serves as a blackmail tool against Europe – would be almost irreversible,” he said.

“If Europe had sent weapons to Ukraine on the same scale and at the same rate as Germany, the war would have been long over: with Russia’s absolute victory.”