Polish Below Deck star goes viral for her cringe Latina ‘on the inside’ interview

Polish Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek has come under fire after claiming during an interview on the popular Bravo show that she’s “a Latina…very deep down.”

Footage from the reality series, which follows the lives of crew members working on a luxury yacht, shows the Polish model and actress dancing in front of the camera, before telling the producers: ‘I like to dance, I like to be warm. I’m Latina so I just want to have fun.’

When an off-camera producer questions Magda, 26, about her alleged ancestry, asking if she’s really Latina, the blonde replies, “No, just in.”

Magda adds that “very deep down” she feels more “Latino” than Polish.

Magda was born in Szcezein, Poland in 1996 and lived in Poland until 2020 when she moved to Cannes, a seaside resort on the French Rivera, which she has called home ever since.

Before gaining fame on the hit reality show, the model was a yoga instructor on smaller yachts for about three years.

It wasn’t until she joined the cast on Below Deck, which follows the lives of the crew who work and live on a huge yacht, that she became a fan favorite.

The model’s comment reflects Hilaria Baldwin’s scandal, where she faked her Spanish heritage.

News of the scandal surrounding the influencer and wife of Alec Baldwin came out when it was revealed that Hilaria – who in the past said she grew up in Mallorca and spoke with a Spanish accent – actually spent her childhood in Beacon Hill, Boston, and Hillary passed by.

Several of Hilaria’s former classmates then came forward to confirm that she was raised in Massachusetts by American parents without a hint of a foreign accent.

She then came forward and apologized for faking her parentage, adding that she should have been “clearer.”

Like Hilaria, Magda has sparked controversy over her claim to be Latina.

A video of the model’s humiliating reaction was posted at: Twitter by Barstool Sports where it received more than 13.6 million views, 12,000 likes and nearly 500 retweets.

The comment section was divided, with many men saying they didn’t mind the Polish model and actress calling herself Latina, while others claiming that many chose to dismiss her ignorance because of her appearance.

Most of the people defending Magda were men, and many even said they’d look past her embarrassing comment because she’s “hot.”

“Half the people who party on St. Patty’s Day are not Irish. Lol,” one user commented.

“She’s hot, so nobody cares,” added another user.

Another man replied, “As a Latino, I think this is okay.”

The model’s response was posted on Twitter, where users were divided, many dismissed her comment and others said it was “appropriation.”

Other users were quick to call out both the men defending her and Magda herself for cultural “appropriation.”

The Latino males commented on their approval of her as if she were saying something wise, clever, or inspiring. Girl literally said she wants to have fun because she’s Latina inside and rejects her own heritage. I know, I can’t drool and listen at the same time,” said one user.

“No one has ever accused the Pole of being smart,” added another user.

Another user joked, “She forgot she was on TV.”

“She sounds so embarrassed when she says Polish,” another user added.

Another user commented, “Is this what the kids call appropriation?”

“I feel miserable for the next generations because people like her will make laws for them in the future. We are doomed,” another user added.

“She said ‘Polish” like I say ‘Monday morning,'” another user added.