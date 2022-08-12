Polio found in New York City wastewater

New York City officials have discovered polio in the city’s sewage, confirming that at least one person has recently carried the virus in the city.

Surveillance on the virus was launched after a confirmed case was found near Rockland County last month. Wastewater surveillance in Orange County — also just outside the Bronx borough — has also detected at least two polio samples since June.

Officials have warned there could be hundreds — possibly — thousands of undiagnosed cases circulating in the state. Since most cases are asymptomatic or very mild, the vast majority are likely to go unnoticed.

In response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a team to Rockland County earlier this week to investigate the outbreak and help vaccinate the local community. Both Rockland and Orange counties have only 60 percent of residents vaccinated — some of the lowest rates in the state.

New York City officials have discovered a case of polio in the city’s sewage, meaning at least one person in the city is carrying the devastating virus. A case of the virus was previously confirmed in Rockland County, and wastewater monitoring in Orange County also found a case

Common symptoms of polio include high temperatures, extreme fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiff neck and muscle aches

The Big Apple has an 86 percent vaccination rate, still well below the 95 percent threshold deemed necessary to prevent a large-scale outbreak.

While an incidence of polio in America’s largest city can be terrifying, a vaccinated person is not considered at risk. Many Americans had to be vaccinated to attend school, and no booster is needed. More than 90 percent of the US population has received the polio vaccine.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real, but the defense is so simple: get vaccinated against polio,” Dr Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner, said in a statement.

“Now that polio is circulating in our communities, there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you are an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, choose now to get the vaccine.

“Polio is completely preventable and its return should be a call to action for all of us.”

Officials have not confirmed when the sample was collected. There is also no way to tell whether it was a person visiting the city or a resident.

Polio: Once America’s Most Feared Disease, Now a Rarity Polio is a serious viral infection that used to be common around the world. The virus lives in the throat and gut for up to six weeks, with patients being most contagious from seven to 10 days before and after the onset of symptoms. But it can spread to the spinal cord and cause muscle weakness and paralysis. The virus is more common in infants and young children and occurs under poor hygiene. How deadly is it? Most people show no signs of infection at all, but about one in 20 people have minor symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting. About one in 50 patients develops severe muscle pain and stiffness in the neck and back. Less than one percent of polio cases lead to paralysis and one in ten of those leads to death. Of those who develop symptoms, they usually appear three to 21 days after infection and include: High temperature

Sore throat

Headache

Stomach ache

sore muscles

Nausea and vomiting How does it spread? People can contract polio from airborne droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or when they come into contact with an infected person’s feces. This includes food, water, clothing or toys. Are there different tribes? There are three types of “wild” polio, which have been largely eradicated in Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific. Types 2 and 3 were eliminated thanks to a worldwide massive vaccine campaign, with the latest cases being discovered in 1999 and 2012, respectively. The remaining, type 1, wild polio remains endemic in only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Wild polio has been eradicated in almost every country in the world thanks to vaccines. But the global rollout has spawned new types of strains known as vaccine-derived polioviruses. These are strains that were initially used in live vaccines, but made their way into the community and evolved to behave more like the wild version. Does Polio Still Exist in the US? The last case of person-to-person transmission in the US was in 1979, which was also the last case of wild polio. But since then, there have been several dozen cases of vaccine-derived polioviruses, albeit one-off, with no further transmission. Am I vaccinated against polio? Americans have been offered the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) since 2000. It is given as four doses, with the first shot at two months of age. It is also administered at ages four, six to 18 months, and four to six years. Take-up has fallen slightly, but remains above 90 percent nationally. There are concerns that vaccine hesitation has increased during the Covid crisis due to the spread of misinformation about shots for that virus and school closures.

The polio case found in Rockland earlier this year came as a shock. It was the first case discovered in the nation in more than a decade and could be the first US-transmitted case since before the turn of the century.

It was found in a man in his 20s who had a severe case, with symptoms such as paralysis.

The man was hospitalized but returned home for recovery. His current situation is unknown.

His polio case was from a vaccine-induced strain. This form of polio developed as a result of the oral polio vaccine, which gives a person a live form of the virus.

In some cases, the recipient may be infected. For this reason, it is no longer used in America, although some developing countries still use it.

Officials have not confirmed whether they know whether the virus found in wastewater samples in the area is from vaccine-induced or wild strains of the virus.

The mere detection of the one case alone set officials on edge.

“Based on past polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for every case of paralytic polio seen, hundreds of other people could be infected,” said Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner earlier this week.

“Combined with the latest wastewater findings, the ministry is treating the single case of polio as just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger potential spread.”

A local Rockland official said this week the real numbers in the Empire state are likely in the thousands.

“There’s not one case of polio when you see a paralyzed case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than one percent,” said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, health commissioner for Rockland County. BBC.

“Most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and those symptoms are often overlooked.

“So there have been hundreds, maybe even thousands of cases to see a paralyzed case.”

The CDC has also become involved with Rockland and has sent a team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the polio case and increase vaccination rates in the county.

According to official data, only about 60 percent of Rockland County residents are vaccinated against polio by their second birthday. This is a staggeringly low figure that is well below the 95 percent threshold set by the World Health Organization to prevent an outbreak.

New York City has a much higher figure — at 86 percent — still well below the 95 percent threshold.

Polio was once the most feared disease in the US, causing panic in the 1940s.

Parents were afraid to let their kids play outside — especially in the summer when the virus seemed to be more prevalent — and public health officials would impose quarantines on homes and even entire towns where it was noticed.

It caused more than 15,000 paralysis a year and hundreds of deaths.

But in the mid-1950s, the country began rolling out poliovirus vaccines to prevent the disease.

In 1979, the United States declared that the virus had been eliminated. Since then, no transmission on US soil has been known.

The vaccine was also rolled out worldwide, pushing the virus back to just a few countries.

It is now only known to circulate in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The WHO warns that as long as it continues to spread there, it will remain a threat to the world.

But in recent years — as the virus has receded from national memory — vaccination rates in the United States have slowed.

The latest figures show that approximately 92.6 percent of Americans have now been vaccinated against polio on their second birthday.

The CDC recommends that all children receive the polio vaccine.

It is given as four injections into the leg or arm, with the first given at two months of age, the second at four months, the third between six and 18 months, and the last dose between four and six years of age.

The vaccine is very effective: 99 percent of children are protected against the disease for life.