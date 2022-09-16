Police’s ‘biggest EVER ring of steel ‘ for Queen’s funeral on Monday

A steel ring will surround Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral in the largest security operation in Scotland Yard’s nearly 200-year history, as it was revealed today that there have been 34 arrests in the past week in connection with the death and memorial events of the queen.

At least 10,000 police officers, including 2,000 from across the UK, will guard central London and the Queen’s 23-mile route to Windsor Castle on Monday.

The Met’s DAC Stuart Cundy, the man in charge of the operation in the capital, said the force would use “all available tools and tactics” to clear the coffin of the Queen, the Royal Family, hundreds of VIPs and world leaders and the expected 1 million people to go to the capital to mourn.

And after stabbing two police officers in the West End this morning, DAC Cundy said that while it had nothing to do with terrorism or the death of the Queen, it reinforced the Met’s need to be prepared for a major incident such as a terror attack, a mob crush or protesters disrupting the event.

He said, ‘Who knows what could happen in the coming days. If anyone sees, hears or thinks anything out of the ordinary, please contact one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of agents they will see so we can respond accordingly.” He added that he wanted the crowd to watch out for drones as there is a no-fly zone over the funeral and London procession.

Rank-and-file officers will line the streets, supported by armed officers on the ground and snipers on rooftops. Helicopters and CCTV will help commanders watch from the air.

Motorcycle attendants, the Met’s horse department, dog teams and the naval unit will be in attendance. The force will also use more than 22 miles of barriers in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas safe.

DAC Cundy declined to rule out the use of drones and facial recognition technology to monitor crowds, citing operational reasons. Drones are known to be used in major operations, while facial recognition software has been used in London.

Police in central London as part of what Scotland Yard say is the biggest operation in their history after the Queen’s death

Mounted Police, depicted on The Mall, is one of the specialized units that will protect the public and the royal family

More than 22 miles of roads in London will be guarded by police on the day of the funeral

Police spotters and top brass on top of Buckingham Palace as part of the security operation

More than 2,000 agents from outside the Met are currently protecting the capital

Anyone coming to Windsor to see the Queen’s coffin arrive on Monday afternoon will be subjected to a search and scan through armorial arches before arriving at the castle.

He said there had been 34 arrests in London in connection with the Queen’s death and events, but DAC Cundy insisted there were no protesters.

During the 2012 London Olympics, up to 10,000 police officers were on duty per day.

Stuart Cundy said that after the Queen’s death, in mutual aid alone – officers called in by outside forces to assist – there will be 20,000 officers during the week and 2,000 officers in one day at the peak.

It will also be the largest global defense operation conducted by the force, as hundreds of VIPs are expected to attend Monday’s funeral.

At 6 a.m., a female police officer suffered potentially life-changing injuries as her colleague was stabbed in the neck after being attacked by a knifeman in London’s West End this morning.

Met police officers were attacked while on patrol after being called around 6am this morning for reports of a man with a knife near Leicester Square.

A young female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm, which could be life-changing, while the other officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but would make a full recovery, Scotland Yard said.

A Taser was used by arriving officers on a man in his 20s, described as of North African descent, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting a rescuer. He was taken to hospital.

Detectives have launched an investigation, but the incident is not considered terror-related.

It happened near Haymarket and Coventry Street, before the man was apprehended at the intersection of Shaftesbury Avenue and Great Windmill Street.

Police officers at the scene of the stabbing near Leicester Square in London this morning

Police officers on site in West End this morning after the stabbing hours earlier

Horrific footage from the scene of the stabbing shows a cop leaning against the side of a wall while three others nurse him and try to bandage his shoulder after the attack

Gruesome footage of the scene shows an officer leaning against the wall while three others nurse him and try to bandage his shoulder after the attack.

A large blood stain was visible on the white wall of the Shake Shack bar where the officers were attacked.

A witness from a hotel employee told MailOnline: ‘The policemen took the knife from him and it fell into the floor. But he managed to pick it up again and started lashing out. He got them both before they could stop him. I think they used a taser.”

Police officers from across the country are taking the opportunity to support the Queen’s funeral, said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

“It (the Queen’s funeral) is a huge police operation,” he told the PA news agency.

‘We are now building in the resources in the weekend towards Monday. We have Metropolitan Police officers who are supported by virtually every police force across the country.

“The number of officers deployed is going to get to a point where it will far exceed the total size of a force like the West Midlands or Greater Manchester – it will rise to the high number of thousands of officers being deployed.

“And in there you have the highly visible officers who occupy routes and patrol the crowd, supported by any number of specialists, counter-terrorism specialists, firearms officers, investigating officers – the entire range of skills that we have in the organization, all dedicated to supporting of this event and making sure it’s safe, and trying to do it as inconspicuously as possible, because this is obviously a solemn occasion and we want to give that opportunity for everyone to think and mourn as they should on Monday.”

Sir Mark added: ‘The operation (this week) has gone fantastically well and it’s great to see the spirit of the officers.

“I think the meaning of all the officers I speak to — whether Met officers or from across the country — is that everyone feels immensely privileged to take this opportunity to play a small part in the supporting the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth and actually they really enjoy and are proud of that opportunity.’