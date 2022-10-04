Policeman Matthew Townsend, 28, allegedly plied a girl with alcohol and vapes for sex, Sydney, NSW

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com

Pictured: Matthew Townsend, now 28

A young officer accused of plying a teenage girl with alcohol and vapes in exchange for sex met the alleged victim at a secondary school while investigating a sexual assault against her, a court has heard.

Matthew Townsend, from Gregory Hills in Sydney’s south-west, was arrested at around 8pm on Saturday and charged with two counts of intercourse with a 15-year-old.

The 28-year-old was dressed in prison overalls when he appeared in Campbelltown Local Court via video link from Parklea Prison on Tuesday as his lawyer applied for bail on his behalf.

Townsend kept his eyes down as the police prosecutor said the case against him was ‘strong’ and that detectives had obtained ‘electronic evidence’.

“Messages were sent to the victim to arrange a hookup and offer alcohol and vapes in exchange for sex,” she said.

Matthew Townsend was dressed in prison greens when he appeared at Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday (pictured)

Legal Aid solicitor Kristiana Domadyous made a bail application on Townsend’s behalf after his parents offered a $5000 bond.

She claimed it was Townsend’s first offense and the case would ‘take a while to wrap up’.

“He has complied with the investigation and the police,” she told the court. “He also helped hand over a piece of clothing.”

Ms Domadyous said Townsend lived with two other police officers in Gregory Hills but would be willing to stay at his parents’ home in Wollongong if granted bail.

She said he was willing to accept a curfew, would not go into the victim’s suburb or contact her or her friends or the school they attend.

But the prosecutor said the charges were ‘serious’ and that Townsend would ‘very likely be convicted’.

She argued that bail should be refused due to concerns that he might fail to attend court or contact the victim.

“He met her at school while investigating a sexual assault against her and then groomed her with vapes and alcohol,” the prosecutor said.

“The complainant is very young and impressionable.

‘There is a concern that he could contact her and the police would not be able to detect this as he has previously communicated with the victim via encrypted apps, including Snapchat, where messages are time-limited.’

Townsend was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and misdemeanor battery. He worked for the NSW Police (stock image)

She explained that there were also concerns about further offenses being committed against children as he held a position of trust in the community and ‘abused’ that trust.

Magistrate David Degnan agreed with the prosecution and refused bail.

“This is deviant sexual desire and an overwhelming case, quite frankly,” he told the court.

‘I am not convinced of the safety of society if you are released and there is strong corroborating evidence.

“I’m not prepared to bail you out.”

Townsend has been placed on leave without pay while his employment status is reviewed.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Campbelltown Local Court via video link on November 30.