Police: Woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held in a basement for about a month and was repeatedly raped before she could escape, according to documents filed Tuesday.

The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Spring, Missouri, was arrested Friday. He is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. He’s stuck on $500,000 bail and doesn’t have a publicly traded attorney yet.

The victim was found early Friday wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front Kansas City Star reported. The woman told police she was arrested in early September, then taken to a home and held in a small room in the suspect’s basement.

Police removed the lock they said was blocking the woman’s breathing. She pointed to the house where she was being held while being driven to the hospital, according to a probable cause statement from a detective.

“He held her in handcuffs around her wrists and ankles. She was able to get out when he took his child to school,” the statement said. The woman told police that Haslett regularly beat and raped her.

Police are still investigating whether there are any more victims. The Star reported that since Haslett’s arrest, police have taken large bags of evidence from the ranch-style home. They’ve used a cadaver dog—which can track down the missing or dead—to examine Haslett’s yard and truck.

Excelsior Springs, a city of 11,600 residents, is 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

PART: