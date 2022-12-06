Police who defended US Capitol during January 6 attack honoured

Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, nearly two years after they battled supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “heroes” as she opened the ceremony in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun in 2021 as Trump supporters roamed the halls to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

In presenting Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised law enforcement for “bravely heeding the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”

To recognize the hundreds of officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the medals will be placed in four locations: at the Capitol Police Headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution.

When Biden signed into law last year for Tuesday’s ceremony, he said a medal will be placed in the Smithsonian museum “so that all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

“I especially want to remember our officers who made the ultimate sacrifice: Officer Brian Sicknick and Officer Howard Liebengood. I also want to acknowledge Officer Billy Evans, who we lost on April 2, 2021 on the Line of Duty when he was attacked outside the U.S. Capitol.” — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) December 6, 2022

The ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda comes as Democrats, just weeks away from losing their majority in the House, race to conclude a nearly 18-month investigation into the insurgency. Democrats and two Republicans conducting the investigation have vowed to expose details of the attack, which came as Trump attempted to undo his election defeat and encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell” at a rally just before congressional certification.

The presentation of the medals is one of Pelosi’s last ceremonial acts as she prepares to step down as leader. When the bill passed the House more than a year ago, she said law enforcement officers from across the city defended the Capitol because they were “the type of Americans who heard and answered the call to serve, putting the country before themselves.” .

“They enabled us to get back to the Capitol” and confirm Biden’s presidency, Pelosi said, allowing lawmakers “to show the world that our democracy had prevailed and that it had succeeded because of them.”

Dozens of officers fighting the rioters suffered serious injuries. As Trump supporters pushed past them into the Capitol, police were beaten with American flags and their own guns, dragged down the steps, sprayed with chemicals, trampled and crushed by the mob. Officers suffered physical injuries, including brain injuries and other lifelong effects, and many struggled to work afterwards because they were so traumatized.

Four officers who testified at a House hearing last year spoke openly about the lasting mental and physical scars and some detailed near-death experiences.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges described foaming at the mouth, bleeding and screaming as the rioters tried to gouge his eye out and crush him between two heavy doors. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who rushed to the scene, said he was “seized, beaten, tased, while called a traitor to my country”. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said a large group of people yelled the n-word at him as he tried to keep them from breaching the house’s room.

At least nine people who were in the Capitol that day died during and after the riots, including a woman who was shot and killed by police when she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who received medical experienced emergencies. Two police officers committed suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after one of the rioters sprayed him with a chemical. A coroner determined that he died of natural causes.

A few months after the attack, in August 2021, the Metropolitan Police announced that two more of their officers who had responded to the uprising had committed suicide. The circumstances leading to their deaths were unknown.

The June 2021 House vote to award the medals received broad bipartisan support. But 21 House Republicans voted against it — lawmakers who downplayed the violence and remained loyal to Trump. The Senate passed the legislation by one vote, with no Republican objections.

Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell attended the ceremony and presented medals. Capitol Police Chief J Thomas Manger and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee also attended.

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor that Congress can bestow, has been awarded by the legislature since 1776. Past recipients have included George Washington, Sir Winston Churchill, Bob Hope and Robert Frost. In recent years, Congress has awarded the medals to former New Orleans Saints football player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease, and motorcyclist Greg LeMond.

Biden signed the bill into law at the White House last year, saying the officers’ heroism should not be forgotten.

The uprising was a “violent attempt to overthrow the will of the American people,” and Americans need to understand what happened, he said. “The honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it.”