Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate

FORT ANN, NY (NEWS10) — A prosecutor at the Washington Correctional Facility was arrested Monday for allegedly inappropriate contact with an inmate. Debra Maldonado, 40, of Queens, was charged with officer misconduct.

On November 23, state police detectives were contacted by an investigative division of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who told them that Maldonado had had inappropriate contact with an inmate at the Fort Ann facility. A joint investigation found that Maldonado had communicated with the detainee several times without being authorized to do so, police said.

Maldonado turned himself in to the Granville State Police barracks and was prosecuted. She was arraigned in Fort Ann Town District Court and released on her own admission.