Police use force in less than 1% of arrests, fire weapons even less, says new book

Police are unfairly criticized because heavy-handed and long prison terms are reserved for hardened criminals, says a new book that is centered on liberal calls to empty prisons and punish the police.

Author Rafael Mangual says his study, Criminal (In)Justice, debunks “dominant narratives” that “black and brown men” suffer needlessly at the hands of the police and a criminal justice system set up against them.

It goes against dozens of studies that have shown that black people suffer disproportionately from police checks, searches and deaths in custody. A recent poll found that 89 percent of Americans wanted police reform.

However, Mangual says he has crunched the numbers and found a “glaring mismatch between what law enforcement’s harshest critics were saying — about jail time and the police’s use of force — and reality.”

“A sober examination of the data on who goes to prison reveals that lengthy prison terms are reserved for chronic, violent offenders who have already received multiple ‘second chances,'” Mangual said.

Crime investigator Rafael Mangual says police use far less force and firearms in arrests than is valued, and the justice system works well in incarcerating persistent and violent offenders

A police officer films a crime scene after a shooting in Oakland, California. Researcher Rafael Mangual says crime is ‘hyper-concentrated’ in neglected areas of cities that deserve police attention

The author, who grew up in Brooklyn and Long Island, says that 60.1 percent of inmates in state-run centers were behind bars for violent or gun crimes — not for low-level or non-violent criminals.

They are often repeat offenders, he added. About 36 percent of the violently convicted felons were on parole, parole or remanded in custody at the time of their offenses; and 80 percent of state prisoners commit new crimes within a decade of their release.

Rafael Mangual, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute think tank, says he is fighting ‘calls for mass incarceration and de-police’

Crime, Mangual says, is “hyper-concentrated” in neglected areas of cities that demand police attention. In New York, where rising crime rates are alarming residents, about half of the city’s violent crimes are concentrated in just 4 percent of the streets, he says.

The author, a fellow at the right-wing think tank at the Manhattan Institute, said the examples of heavy-handed policing were exaggerated, and that measures to cut funding or lift police immunity would do little to curb the use of force. Reduce.

he quotes data from North Carolina, Louisiana and Arizona who found that officers used force in only 0.78 percent of arrests. Other 2018 research showed that police fired weapons in just 0.03 percent of arrests, he added.

The book has received praise from Republican heavyweights such as Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and former Attorney General William Barr, as well as Bill Bratton, the former New York Police Commissioner.

Cotton said it was countering the “soft-on-crime” policy of the “left-wing jailbreak movement.” Barr called it a “strong case” against dropping the “law-and-order” approach that helped end America’s crime wave in the early 1990s.

The book comes amid widespread criticism of cops using deadly force against unarmed black men, most notably George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, sparking massive Black Lives Matter protests and calls to relieve police forces.

Protesters march in downtown Brooklyn, New York, calling for police expense reimbursement after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer

Two former Minneapolis police officers — J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were each sentenced to at least three years in prison on Wednesday, after being convicted of federal charges of failure to intervene while Floyd was detained.

Floyd’s death was a “tragedy and a murder,” Mangual told DailyMail.com.

“Legal use of force by police is extremely rare, illegal use of force by police is even rarer — that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen and isn’t a problem. But how do we go about it in a way that doesn’t impose the serious costs of reduced public safety on communities that can’t afford it?’

Critics have long criticized the justice system for disproportionately incarcerating minorities — black people are incarcerated at nearly five times the number of whites, while Latinos are incarcerated at 1.3 times the number of whites, according to The Sentencing Project.

Half of Americans surveyed by Gallup earlier this year called for “big changes” in policing, while another 39 percent wanted small changes. Only 11 percent said no change was needed.

Black Americans felt stronger, with 72 percent seeking broad reform.

Yet there has also been a backlash on soft-on-crime policies as murders and violent crime soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, raising fears that Los Angeles, New York and other cities might return to the crime-ridden 1990s.

Voters in San Francisco last month ousted a progressive prosecutor who has been blamed for a spike in gun violence and other crimes in a recall election. Similarly, the New Yorkers last year elected former police officer Eric Adams, a hard-on-crime Democrat, as mayor.

Sacramento County inmates await processing after arriving at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, California. Scholar Rafael Mangual says most inmates are inside for serious crimes, and many are reoffending