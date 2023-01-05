Police track down sex offender after mugshot showing him wearing Greggs bakery sweater went viral

Police have tracked down a sex offender after a photo went viral showing him wearing a Greggs bakery sweater.

Shaun Aver, 36, was wanted for recall to prison and was arrested after the photo of him was widely shared on social media.

Last month, he raised his eyebrows when police asked for details of his whereabouts, revealing that he was wearing a tank top with the bakery’s logo on it.

Yesterday, Preston police officers announced they had found him in Merseyside because the photo had gone viral.

Police posted a series of photos of themselves outside a Greggs outlet, jokingly looking for Aver, who was wanted for violating his sex offender demands.

He lives in Bury in Greater Manchester, but was known to have links with Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster, in Lancashire.

Aver has no permanent address and must report to the police station every seven days as part of his sexual harm prevention order.

He failed to do so and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Preston Police said: ‘You may remember we asked for information to locate Shaun AVER as he was wanted for a prison recall.

‘Great news that he was in Merseyside and has been arrested.

Stay tuned for more groundbreaking calls courtesy of Chorley & South Ribble Task Force.

“Thanks for all your help and AVER GUDUN!!”

Facebook followers praised the police for the arrest.

One of them said, “Mr. Primani has been brought to justice, pmsl he’s going to get a stick AKA Baton in the nick.”

Another said, “Knew he wouldn’t get past you.”

One said, “You did a good job on that one.”

And another added, “Successful steakout, sausage roll is everywhere to celebrate.”

The Corps’ call to find Aver sparked derisive comments from social media users seemingly amused by his mug shot – which shows him wearing a sweater dotted with the bakery giant’s logos.

“Maybe the fashion police have him. That sweater is a crime in itself,” Vanessa Knight wrote.

One said, “Wanted for firing and trespassing and possession of an offensive jersey.”

Greggs teamed up with Primark to release a collection of pastry-themed clothing, including jumpers, shoes and tracksuits

Tom Goulden quipped, “Wanted for baking and coming in and possession of offensive jersey.”

‘He’s behind the counter at Bury Greggs! You can get it if you park outside and wait. We call it a Steak Bake out,” Aaron Lee replied.

“It just proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, that some people will wear anything,” Lynne Rohmann added.

Emily Robinson quipped, “Imagine being lifted up wearing that sweater.”

Maria Carty said, “If he doesn’t wear the matching leggings, I’ll be disappointed.”

“Best publicity Greggs and Primark have had,” repeated Vanessa JS.

“He’ll never survive that mugshot. If he’s not arrested for his crimes against fashion, he’ll want to be arrested to cover up his humiliation.’

Greater Manchester Police reposted the Facebook plea, adding: “Other bakery chains are available.”

Greggs has teamed up with Primark to release a limited edition range of clothing.

Lancashire Police and Merseyside Police were contacted for comment.