Police to investigate Wayne Carey after he was caught with ‘white powder’ at Perth Crown casino
AFL legend Wayne Carey is under investigation by police after footy star was thrown from a casino when a ‘bag of white’ powder ‘fell out of his pocket’ on a gaming table
- Former North Melbourne AFL player Wayne Carey under police investigation
- Carey was kicked out of the Perth Crown casino and banned on Thursday night
- A bag of unidentified white powder fell from his pocket onto a gaming table
- Police said they were not aware of the incident, but are now investigating
- Carey said the bag contained nothing illegal but was an anti-inflammatory drug
- He was stepped down from Channel Seven and ‘released from duty’ at Triple M Footy
AFL champion Wayne Carey is under investigation by police after he dropped a bag of unidentified white powder on a casino gaming table.
The former North Melbourne player, 51, was escorted from the Perth Crown casino on Thursday night after the bag fell from his pocket and staff raised the alarm.
He was given a two-year ban from all Crown locations and resigned from his role at Channel Seven.
Former North Melbourne AFL star Wayne Carey (pictured with partner Jessica Paulke) is under investigation by police after dropping a bag of unidentified white powder on a casino gaming table in Perth Crown
Carey also stayed at the Crown hotel, but was later removed by staff and forced to look for other accommodation.
A spokesman for the WA Police Department confirmed that the police are investigating the incident.
“WA police are aware of an incident at a casino in Burswood on (Thursday, September 1, 2022) where it is believed that a person dropped a bag containing a small amount of unknown white powder,” they told police. Herald Sun.
Carey has stepped down from Channel Seven after news of the incident came out Monday and was ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ for Triple M Footy
“The matter was not reported to the police at the time and the suspected powder was not seized by security. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Perth detectives.”
Carey has also been ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ for Triple M Footy.
On Monday night, Carey shared: The age the substance in the bag was not illegal, but a crushed anti-inflammatory drug he took with dinner.
Carey (pictured during the 1996 AFL Grand Final game) has been given a two-year ban from all Crown venues over the bag of white powder, which he claims was an anti-inflammatory drug
“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” he said.
“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”
The two-year ban on Crown venues means Carey would not be able to attend the Seven’s broadcast of the AFL Brownlow Medal ceremony, even if he had left the company.
Carey was in the WA capital to cover Saturday’s game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle.
WAYNE CAREY’S SCANDALS
1996: Carey is charged with indecent assault after allegedly grabbing a woman’s chest.
2000: Carey testified in court for Jason Moran, a Melbourne-based kingpin. Moran was later shot in 2003.
2002: At a party with his teammate and his best friend’s wife, Carey was forced to leave the North Melbourne Kangaroos.
2006: Carey announces that he is divorcing his pregnant wife to start a relationship with model Kate Neilson.
2007: Carey is arrested for ‘glassing’ his new fiancé Neilson and assaulting the police.
2008: Police are forced to use a paprika spray to restrain Carey after attacking officers in Port Melbourne. He then leaves Channel Nine and 3AW.
2012: Cocaine is discovered on Carey when he enters Barwon Prison in Victoria to talk to inmates.
2017: Carey is rumored to be in a relationship with Jessie Murphy, wife of ex-Carlton captain Marc Murphy, which he denies.
2022: Carey is demoted from Friday Night Footy to Saturday Nights by Channel Seven for criticizing him for his continued denial of Neilson’s glaze.
2022: Carey gets into a fight with Anthony Stevens in a pub in Yarraville.
2022: Carey is banned from all Crown locations after being caught with a bag of white powder at the company’s casino in Perth.