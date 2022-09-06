Police to investigate Wayne Carey after he was caught with ‘white powder’ at Perth Crown casino

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL champion Wayne Carey is under investigation by police after he dropped a bag of unidentified white powder on a casino gaming table.

The former North Melbourne player, 51, was escorted from the Perth Crown casino on Thursday night after the bag fell from his pocket and staff raised the alarm.

He was given a two-year ban from all Crown locations and resigned from his role at Channel Seven.

Former North Melbourne AFL star Wayne Carey (pictured with partner Jessica Paulke) is under investigation by police after dropping a bag of unidentified white powder on a casino gaming table in Perth Crown

Carey also stayed at the Crown hotel, but was later removed by staff and forced to look for other accommodation.

A spokesman for the WA Police Department confirmed that the police are investigating the incident.

“WA police are aware of an incident at a casino in Burswood on (Thursday, September 1, 2022) where it is believed that a person dropped a bag containing a small amount of unknown white powder,” they told police. Herald Sun.

Carey has stepped down from Channel Seven after news of the incident came out Monday and was ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ for Triple M Footy

“The matter was not reported to the police at the time and the suspected powder was not seized by security. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Perth detectives.”

Carey has also been ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ for Triple M Footy.

On Monday night, Carey shared: The age the substance in the bag was not illegal, but a crushed anti-inflammatory drug he took with dinner.

Carey (pictured during the 1996 AFL Grand Final game) has been given a two-year ban from all Crown venues over the bag of white powder, which he claims was an anti-inflammatory drug

“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” he said.

“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”

The two-year ban on Crown venues means Carey would not be able to attend the Seven’s broadcast of the AFL Brownlow Medal ceremony, even if he had left the company.

Carey was in the WA capital to cover Saturday’s game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle.