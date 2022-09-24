Police take three days to find dead body of missing 85-year-old man

<!–

It took police three days to find the missing body of an 85-year-old man in his car that had automatically dialed 999 when it crashed.

John Winton McNab was discovered on the A887 road near Invermoriston, Inverness-shire in Scotland.

Police were dispatched to the area and eventually found him dead in his Mercedes more than 48 hours after he was reported missing from Perth on Friday, September 16.

The pensioner’s death is investigated by: the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC), who will report its findings to the Crown Office.

His car sent an SOS call two days after the alarm went off excited about his disappearance.

A source said: ‘When the car crashed, it automatically dialed 999 according to the technology installed in all new cars since 2017.

“Despite the search of officers, it took three days for the car to be located and then the gentleman was dead.”

Mr McNab’s family said: ‘We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.’

His deaths have been compared to Lamara Bell and John Yuill in 2015 after their bodies lay undiscovered for three days despite police warnings.

Their car had fallen off an embankment on the M9 and crashed.

Mrs. Bell’s son, James McMillan, said: ‘This sounds like a terrible tragedy for another family, which of course brings back terrible memories for us. I am amazed at the similarities.

The 86-year-old was discovered on the remote A887 road (pictured) near Invermoriston, Inverness-shire

“However, it is clear that we do not know the circumstances surrounding this incident and I hope that a full and frank investigation is conducted while the family is supported.”

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of what happened is ongoing and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“I would urge anyone who saw John’s gray Mercedes B-Class between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18, to contact the police.”

A PIRC spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 86-year-old man near Inverness on behalf of the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “The matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further.”